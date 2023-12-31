Kevin Durant has been passing at a high level in the Suns' last two games. He spoke to the media about his efforts.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant in the last two games has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 27-to-4.

Durant, who had 18 combined turnovers in three straight games from Dec. 19 through Dec. 25, took accountability for those errors.

“I think that's holding the team back, me turning the ball over,” Durant said.

Durant since has been the Suns' most effective passer.

Wednesday in Phoenix's 129-113 win over the Houston Rockets, Durant tied a career-high 16 assists. He recorded his 20th career triple-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

“It sucks losing,” Durant said then.

“…Just getting a win, sometimes you can take that for granted. So I'm excited about the W [Wednesday].”

The Suns, who are 16-15 and eighth place in the West, are going to benefit from Durant, guard Devin Booker and guard Bradley Beal, who returned from his right ankle sprain in the Suns' 133-119 win over the Charlotte Hornets Friday, to be at their best.

Durant on Friday finished with 11 assists against one turnover.

“That's just what I'm supposed to do,” said Durant.

Durant, Booker and Beal combined for 25 assists, showcasing the multiple ball-handler system coach Frank Vogel and others spoke about during the preseason.

Kevin Durant on the combined 25 assists between him (11), Devin Booker and Bradley Beal (seven). pic.twitter.com/7VXrO1jU98 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) December 30, 2023

“I think for our whole team, we're all moving the ball,” Durant said. “It might be a five-assist night for (guard) Grayson (Allen) one night or a seven-assist night for (guard) [Eric Gordon] or (guard) Saben [Lee]. Who knows? (Center) [Jusuf Nurkic].

“We make it unpredictable when it comes to moving the ball or who's initiating the offense. I think we'll be an unpredictable team to stop. That's really what great offenses in this league do, they switch attacks so many times. So we try to be that type of team.”

Booker, Beal and Durant have an offensive rating of 137.1 in 44 minutes together. They shoot 64.2 percent from the field and 40 percent from three in lineups as a trio.

The Suns on Sunday and New Year's Eve have a challenging opponent, the Orlando Magic. Durant previewed the challenges Orlando will bring.

“Long, athletic team that can cause so many problems for an offense,” Durant said, “…using their length to get out, getting turnovers. We got to protect the ball, we got our work cut out for us [Sunday].”