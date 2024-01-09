The Suns looked like a disconnected group, according to coach Frank Vogel, compared to the Clippers with four stars.

Phoenix Suns have three of the best pure scorers with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

The Suns looked like an incomplete team with those three in their 138-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, who themselves have James Harden and Russell Westbrook — who have each won MVP — former NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

“They've got a complete team,” said Suns coach Frank Vogel, who have used 11 different starting lineups and had their Big 3 available for six games. Phoenix has also had to adjust with role players moving to the lineup and others stepping up outside of their championship expectation to fill.

Beal, Booker and Durant have been on the floor for 221 possessions and have been incredibly effective. They have a plus-26 point differential, 140.3 points per 100 possessions and a 10.4 percent turnover mark, all of which are near the 100th percentile in the NBA per Cleaning the Glass.

“They're really deep,” Vogel said. “Four Hall of Famers and they're just further along than we are right now. It's going to take time. We'll be OK.”

Los Angeles is set on its roster, something the Suns have not been able to have.

Phoenix's defense, still, struggled again versus a team that is expected to be a key opponent in its pursuit of an NBA championship.

“We're still figuring it out, but we've got to do it a little bit faster,” said Beal, who played his fifth straight game and only 10th with the team.

The Suns' fourth-quarter run they allowed is a microcosm of their season. With Booker and Beal in and out of the lineup outside of Durant and center Jusuf Nurkic, who have played 30 and 35 games, respectively, Phoenix is looking to solve a puzzle that seems more and more impossible to complete.

Beal is trying to adjust to point guard while Booker and Durant have had inconsistent set-ups. Durant is the Suns' best scorer but is yet to be featured in sets consistently, including his spots at the mid-to-high post and in the short corner. His post-ups have led to great success for Phoenix.

Wednesday, I asked Kevin Durant about what he saw from the Suns spacing, specifically off his post-ups, with him passing out of the advantage Per Synergy, the Suns are: · 1st in PPP off the post when defenses commit — 1.296

· 1st in PPS off post-ups that include a pass — 1.26 pic.twitter.com/vPX9NfkPNE — Stephen PridGeon ☯️🏁 (@StayTrueSDot3) November 10, 2023

The Suns, who are coached by Vogel, a guy who has led teams to the top defensive rating three times since 2012, which is the most in the span, are No. 17 in defensive efficiency.

“I'm confident,” Booker said. “I'm confident in everybody in here.”

The Suns, who are 19-18, return to play the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena Thursday.