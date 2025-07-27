The New York Yankees traded for Ryan McMahon to kick off their MLB Trade Deadline activity. McMahon represents an upgrade at third base, a position of need for the Bronx Bombers heading into the stretch run. However, New York felt they needed more depth, and they called the Washington Nationals about Amed Rosario.

The Yankees are acquiring Rosario in a trade with the Nationals, as first reported by Jack Curry of YES Network. Washington is receiving two minor-league prospects in return for Rosario. The Nationals are receiving pitcher Clayton Beeter and outfielder Brown Martinez, according to Curry.

The Yankees are gearing up for a long postseason run. New York has recently lost their lead in the American League East, though. They trail the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays by 6.5 games. At the same time, they have a one-game lead over the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox for the top Wild Card spot in the American League.

Amed Rosario gives Yankees different options

Rosario has played the majority of his 47 games this season at third base. However, he is not limited to the hot corner. The veteran utilityman can play second base as well as some outfield. This year, he has seen time at third, second, shortstop, and right field.

New York may not have him play third base a ton after acquiring McMahon. In saying this, if McMahon needs a day off, Rosario could step in. The Yankees could also turn to Rosario at third if McMahon sees time as the designated hitter. Outside of this, the veteran utilityman can cover other positions as needed.

The Yankees have some options now when it comes to lineup construction. How they deploy Rosario following this trade with the Nationals will be intriguing to see. The newest Yankee could make his debut as soon as Sunday afternoon when the Bombers finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies in The Bronx.