Cedric Mullins made a marvelous defensive play during Saturday's matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies.

Going into the game, the Orioles haven't been in solid form, losing their last three series against the Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians. They even lost 6-5 in their opener against the Rockies, not giving them the start they needed against one of the worst teams in the league.

This placed a lot of motivation on Mullins and Baltimore to step up in Game 2. They pulled it off in convincing fashion, which even resulted a great play from Mullins in the third inning.

Following a hit from the Rockies, Mullins saw the ball go in his direction as he got ready to catch it. If he didn't make the catch, it would've been a double that could've given momentum to Colorado, which Mullins made sure to deny the opportunity.

How Cedric Mullins, Orioles played against Rockies

Baltimore Orioles’ designated hitter Tyler O'Neill (9) celebrates with center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) after scoring home run against Colorado Rockies in second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

It was a great play for Cedric Mullins, who helped the Orioles dominate the Rockies in an 18-0 shutout.

Baltimore had a field day against Colorado's pitchers, landing 18 hits after 40 at-bats. This included three home runs from Mullins, Tyler O'Neill and Alex Jackson, who helped their squad make this win a strong one.

The Orioles' bullpen excelled, only conceding two hits after 28 at-bats to the Rockies' offense. Trevor Rogers earned the win, being on the mound for seven innings as he struck out five batters.

Baltimore improved to a 46-58 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the AL East Division standings. They are 6.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and nine games behind the Boston Red Sox.

The Orioles will prepare for the series finale against the Rockies. The contest will take place on July 27 at 1:35 p.m. ET.

