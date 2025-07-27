The Seattle Mariners got a jump on the MLB trade deadline when the team landed Josh Naylor in a deal with the Cleveland Guardians. The move sent a signal to the league that Seattle is all in on the 2025 season.

And the Mariners confirmed that stance with a simple message Saturday. “We will be aggressive,” a team official said of Seattle’s trade deadline plans, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Although the Houston Astros overtook the Mariners for the division lead, Seattle remains in the postseason hunt. The team is currently tied with the Boston Red Sox for the second Wild Card berth.

The Mariners aim for Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez reunion in Seattle

With All-Star catcher Cal Raleigh in the midst of a historic season, the Mariners have decided to swing for the fences in 2025. Adding Naylor was the opening salvo. Now the team is pursuing the first baseman’s former teammate Eugenio Suarez.

The Mariners are considered a likely landing spot for Suarez ahead of the trade deadline. Seattle is attempting to upgrade its corner infield spots, and the former Diamondbacks would be a marked improvement.

Left fielder Randy Arozarena’s power surge has helped lift the team to seven wins in the last 11 games. And center fielder Julio Rodriguez is putting together another strong season, displaying his rare power/speed combo.

Should the Mariners manage to swing a trade for the Diamondbacks’ veteran third baseman, they’d boast a formidable lineup. Seattle could send out J.P. Crawford, Rodriguez, Raleigh, Suarez, Arozarena, Naylor and Jorge Polanco as the 1-7 hitters.

While injuries have been an issue, the Mariners boast a strong pitching staff led by Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo, with All-Star reliever Andres Munoz in the closer role. The team is banking on George Kirby regaining his 2024 form and Bryce Miller returning from injury in time for a second-half push.

If the rotation continues to improve, the Mariners could be just a trade or two away from becoming legitimate contenders. And the organization appears determined to create a roster ready for a deep playoff run, led by the AL MVP betting favorite and Home Run Derby champ.