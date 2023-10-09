Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant said he was “very excited” when the team signed Yuta Watanabe, who was his teammate with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022-23, this summer in free agency.

.@KellanOlson got some good stuff from Kevin Durant about his relationship with Yuta Watanabe. Watanabe said in media day playing with KD was one of the biggest reasons he came to Phoenix. Durant: “Such a bright basketball player, that feels like he’s always in the right… pic.twitter.com/zgdwVph3av — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 7, 2023

Watanabe and Durant had chemistry that has continued as Suns teammates. Watanabe said at the team's media day last Monday Durant was one of the biggest reasons he came to the Valley and he is a “great leader.”

Suns fans got to see why Durant likes Watanabe's game. Watanabe in the Suns' 130-126 win in their preseason opener over the Detroit Pistons on the road played a team-best 30 minutes and helped Phoenix close an overtime win.

“Gave us a good lift in overtime,” Vogel said.

Watanabe is recognized as one of the best corner 3-point shooters in the NBA. He made two threes in Sunday's game, including one in the first quarter following a drive from Suns guard Devin Booker to the basket.

Watanabe also made a corner triple following an inbounds pass from guard Grayson Allen.

Watanabe finished with two steals and had a key deflection in overtime when he recovered in pick-and-roll against Pistons big Marvin Bagley III. Watanabe's defensive triumph led to a floater from him that gave the Suns a two-possession lead, 126-122, and effectively closed the game.

Two-play sequence from Yuta Watanabe. Stays steady after he gets hit by a screen, follows Bagley well for the deflection. Hits a floater on the other end. #Suns up 126-122. pic.twitter.com/pV5KaOR7y5 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) October 8, 2023

“He really has a knack for being in the right spots, understanding schemes and played a good two-way game tonight,” Vogel said.

Watanabe got to play next to Booker and much of the Suns' bench unit in Sunday's game. Suns wing Josh Okogie started next to Booker, Durant, guard Bradley Beal and center Jusuf Nurkic, but it is possible Watanabe could compete for the fifth starting spot if he emerges as a knockdown shooter next to the Suns' stars. He will also have to play good defense since Okogie is viewed as the team's best perimeter defender and can guard opposing point guards effectively.