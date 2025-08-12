Stop whatever you're doing! Taylor Swift just unveiled her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” on the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce.

Fans have been making various theories about Swift's latest work, and now, it's finally here. In a teaser for her much-awaited guesting on the popular podcast, Swift brought out a briefcase and took out a copy of “The Life of a Showgirl.” The album cover, however, was blurred, urging fans to watch the whole episode on Wednesday.

It is the 12th studio album of the 35-year-old Swift, who has always been hands-on with her various projects. Announcing a new album on “New Heights” sounds about right.

“Posted at 12:12 on the 12th,” read the caption of the post on X.

Posted at 12:12 on the 12th. ❤️‍🔥 Tay’s 12th album is called………… pre pre-order now at https://t.co/oGYV230otf pic.twitter.com/gUAIEEDZmm — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 12, 2025

The video of the surprise reveal has swiftly gone viral, garnering close to three million views, as of writing. As usual, fans went gaga, with some also appreciating the excited reactions of the Kelce brothers.

“THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL, OH MY GOD (IT WAS REAL, HELLO?)” said @arianaunext.

@felpsgalvao posted a GIF and declared: “THE MUSIC INDUSTRY IS BACK.”

THE MUSIC INDUSTRY IS BACK pic.twitter.com/ZGVKSw9RZD — felipe (@felpsgalvao) August 12, 2025

“Travis and Jason Kelce are all of us reacting to this #TS12 album announcement, TBH!” wrote @BAHjournalist.

“I know some die-hard fans are saying it's kinda weird she announced this on a football podcast, but I think she may actually be the smartest businesswoman of all time,” commented @20thCBoi. “Dudes are gonna switch up so hard on her LMAO.”

“My wife is awake for this. But if I was being murdered, she'd be sound asleep,” joked @Yawger20.

The official release date of “The Life of a Showgirl” has not been announced by Swift, but early orders are already available.

It's Tay-Tay's world, and we're all just living in it.