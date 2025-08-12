Stop whatever you're doing! Taylor Swift just unveiled her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” on the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce.

Fans have been making various theories about Swift's latest work, and now, it's finally here. In a teaser for her much-awaited guesting on the popular podcast, Swift brought out a briefcase and took out a copy of “The Life of a Showgirl.” The album cover, however, was blurred, urging fans to watch the whole episode on Wednesday.

It is the 12th studio album of the 35-year-old Swift, who has always been hands-on with her various projects. Announcing a new album on “New Heights” sounds about right. 

“Posted at 12:12 on the 12th,” read the caption of the post on X.

The video of the surprise reveal has swiftly gone viral, garnering close to three million views, as of writing. As usual, fans went gaga, with some also appreciating the excited reactions of the Kelce brothers.

“THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL, OH MY GOD (IT WAS REAL, HELLO?)” said @arianaunext.

@felpsgalvao posted a GIF and declared: “THE MUSIC INDUSTRY IS BACK.”

Article Continues Below

“Travis and Jason Kelce are all of us reacting to this #TS12 album announcement, TBH!” wrote @BAHjournalist.

“I know some die-hard fans are saying it's kinda weird she announced this on a football podcast, but I think she may actually be the smartest businesswoman of all time,” commented @20thCBoi. “Dudes are gonna switch up so hard on her LMAO.”

“My wife is awake for this. But if I was being murdered, she'd be sound asleep,” joked @Yawger20.

The official release date of “The Life of a Showgirl” has not been announced by Swift, but early orders are already available.

It's Tay-Tay's world, and we're all just living in it.

More Entertainment News
Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, who was released after the release of his book.
Exclusive: WWE fans were finally rooting for Karrion Kross — and then they released himAndrew Korpan ·
Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's latest movie, Highest 2 Lowest, which also stars Jeffrey Wright.
Exclusive: Highest 2 Lowest’s Denzel Washington, Spike Lee earn ‘greatest duo’ praise from Jeffrey WrightAndrew Korpan ·
ufc
UFC ends pay-per-view era with historic Paramount and CBS deal starting in 2026Garrett Kerman ·
Coldplay on the Music of the Spheres Tour, which concluded its North American leg in Miami, Florida.
Review: Coldplay delivers euphoric US tour finale in MiamiAndrew Korpan ·
Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, who denied the idea of coaching in the future, at Super Bowl 59.
Fox makes Rob Gronkowski announcement amid Jimmy Johnson’s retirementZachary Draves ·
The Beatles — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — playing a show as their iconic Shea Stadium concert will be honored by the New York Mets on August 15.
Mets’ reveal tribute to The Beatles’ iconic Shea Stadium concertAndrew Korpan ·