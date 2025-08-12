Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have been through some tough campaigns in past years. However, defensive back Sylvester Smith believes it will be different this time around.

Freeze is entering his third year at the helm, leading the Tigers since 2023. They went 11-14 after two seasons with him, handling the hardships of being a football program in the Southeastern Conference.

2025 presents a clean slate for Auburn. They are coming together in fall camp while having a 0-0 record. Anything can happen once they kick off their first ball of the season. For Smith, he shared a confident message about the atmosphere surrounding the program this year.

“Camp feels a lot different,” Smith said, per On3. “Just being an older guy and just having these last two years up under my belt, I’ve been able to approach camp with a different mindset. My confidence, it’s really good right now, I’m in a good place right now.”

What's next for Sylvester Smith, Auburn

Sylvester Smith is sending words of confidence about the Auburn Tigers' ceiling this year. After being a middling squad in the last two seasons, Smith is giving a message to every SEC squad that his squad means business.

Smith enters his third year with the squad, having gained more reps over time. Recording three tackles after appearing in four games in 2023, he made six starts out of 12 total appearances the following year. He was present at the safety position, making 28 tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception throughout the campaign.

After securing bowl eligibility in 2023, the Tigers were unable to repeat that feat last season. They finished with a 5-7 record, going 2-6 in SEC Play. They finished third-to-last in the league standings, understanding that that they will need better displays with Freeze going forward.

The Tigers will hope to start the season strong when they go on the road for their opener. They face the Baylor Bears on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. ET.