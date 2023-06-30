Fewer than 40 minutes after the start of NBA free agency, the Phoenix Suns have reportedly reached deals with Damion Lee, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns are looking to build a championship roster around Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. Phoenix has to fill out the rest of its roster with veteran minimum contracts since Booker, Durant, Beal and center Deandre Ayton combine for around $163 million of the team's cap.

Lee is returning to the Suns on a one-year deal, Metu has signed a one-year deal and Baites-Diop and Eubanks each signed two-year deals, according to Wojnarowski. TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes has also reported the Suns have agreed to a deal to return wing Josh Okogie, though his Suns reporting on major topics of late, like Chris Paul, proved to be inaccurate. His report of a team meeting with Kyrie Irving has also been questioned.

However, Okogie posted a tweet with suns emojis, indicating he could be returning.

Phoenix is unlikely to sign big-name free agents given it is so financially limited. But the Suns seem to have acquired another shooter, Lee, an athletic wing who can shoot, Bates-Diop, and Eubanks, a center who improved tons in the last two seasons. In 22 games with the Trail Blazers in 2021-22, Eubanks averaged 14.5pointson 64.6 percent shooting along with 8.5 rebounds per game.

Lee was third in the NBA in 3-point percentage (44.5 percent) in 2022-23. Bates-Diop shot 50.8 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range this past season.

Metu played college basketball at USC and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2018. He played 66 games for the Sacramento Kings this past season and averaged 4.9 points on a career-best 58.9 percent shooting in 10.4 minutes per game. Metu averaged a career-best 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 60 games for the Kings in 2021-22, including 20 starts.