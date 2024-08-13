Grayson Allen ranks among the top shooters in the base version of NBA 2K25. NBA 2K's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted the top five three-point shooters in the game. The list included some of the all-time greats like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. With that in mind, it's mind-blowing to find out that Allen ranked second behind Curry among the best three-point shooters in the game.

Here's the official ranking list with their three-point ratings:

Stephen Curry – 99

Grayson Allen – 93

Kevin Durant – 92

Klay Thompson – 89

Mike Conley – 89

After playing only six years in the NBA, Allen managed to rank himself among the proven and tested shooters in the league. However, while some fans think he's deserving of the rating, others found it baffling. Here's what some of them had to say on social media:

“Grayson Allen AT 2 IS CRAZY😂😂” – @official_ICYY

“These ratings a little questionable 🤔” – @xBtril

“Mike Conley and Grayson Allen have a higher 3 than Trae Young?” – @V_SiXK

“Damn I been sleeping On Allen this long ?????” – @NarkeiseA_

“We live in a day where Greyson Allen is the second best 3 point shooter in the NBA.” – @iMqddux

Does Grayson Allen deserve his NBA 2K25 rating?

Grayson Allen has been in the NBA for six years and is about to enter his seventh season. Throughout that period Allen has proven to be a solid role player to have on the team. However, it's safe to say that the Phoenix Suns guard played his best season yet in the 2023-24 campaign.

Looking at his numbers, Allen averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. Compared to previous seasons, all those numbers are his career-highs. But what was more impressive was his shot accuracy. Allen shot a career-high 49.9% from the field and led the league in three-point accuracy with 46.1%.

While Stephen Curry may be the best shooter in the league's history, Allen outshot the Golden State Warriors star. Curry concluded the season with 40.8% accuracy from long distance. That's 5.3% less compared to Allen's long-range shooting. Nevertheless, Steph takes the number one spot in three-point shooting in NBA 2K25 this year simply because he's Stephen Curry. There's also the fact that Curry shot lights out in the last couple of games of the 2024 Olympics, which helped Team USA secure the gold medal this year.

With all that said, it's safe to say that Allen is deserving of the number two spot among the best three-point shooters in NBA 2K25. To be able to shoot better than the best shooter of all time says a lot about his accuracy on the court.