NBA 2K25 features 40 different badges for MyPLAYERS to dominate with in MyCAREER. Although there are less badges this year than in previous installments, the intention was make them more valuable to the player. Whether you're on offense or defense, inside or out, these badges will make you a better player. Without further ado, here's every badge in NBA 2K25.
All Badges in NBA 2K25
All Inside Scoring Badges in NBA 2K25:
- Aerial Wizard – Increases the ability to finish an alley-oop from a teammate or put-back finish off an offensive rebound
- Float Game – Improves ability to make floaters
- Hook Specialist – Improves ability to make post-hooks
- Layup Mixmaster – Improves ability to finish fancy or acrobatic layups successfully
- Paint Prodigy – Improves ability to quickly and efficiently score when going to work in the paint
- Physical Finisher – Improves ability to battle through contact and convert contact layups
- Post Fade Phenom – Improves ability to make post fades and hop shots
- Post Powerhouse – Strengthens ability at backing down defenders and moving them with dropsteps
- Post-Up Poet – Raises the chances of faking or getting by the defender as well as scoring, when performing moves in the post
- Posterizer – Increases the chances of throwing down a dunk on your defender
- Rise Up – Increases the likelihood of dunking or posterizing your opponent when standing in the painted area
Every Outside Scoring Badge in NBA 2K25:
- Deadeye – Jumpshots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest
- Limitless Range – Extends the range from which a player can successfully shoot three-pointers from the deep
- Mini Marksman – Elevates the likelihood of making shots over taller defenders
- Set Shot Specialist – Boosts chances of knocking down stand-still jumpshots
- Shifty Shooter – Improves ability to successfully make off-the-dribble, high difficulty jump shots
All Rebounding Badges in NBA 2K25:
- Boxout Beast – Improves ability to box out and fight for good rebounding position
- Rebound Chaser – Improves ability to track down rebounds from farther distances than normal
Every Playmaking Badge in NBA 2K25:
- Ankle Assassin – Increases ability to break down the defender or cross them up
- Bail Out – Passing out of a jumpshot or layup yields fewer errant passes than normal. Additionally, it helps with passing out of double teams
- Break Starter – After grabbing a defensive rebound, deep outlet passes made up the court are more accurate. Overall, passes must be made quickly after the defensive rebound
- Dimer – When in the half-court, passes by Dimers to open shooters yield a shot percentage boost
- Handles for Days – A player takes less of an energy hit when performing consecutive dribble moves, allowing them to chain together combos quicker and for longer periods
- Lightning Launch – Speeds up launches when attacking from the perimeter
- Strong Handle – Reduces the likelihood of being bothered by defenders when dribbling
- Unpluckable – Defenders have a tougher time poking the ball free with their steal attempts
- Versatile Visionary – Improves ability to thread and fit tight passes, including alley-oops, quickly and on-time
All Defense Badges in NBA 2K25:
- Challenger – Improves the effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters
- Glove – Increases ability to successfully steal from ball-handlers, or strip layup attempts
- High-Flying Defender – Boosts the speed and leaping ability of a defensive player in anticipation of a block attempt
- Immovable Enforcer – Improves strength when defending ball handlers and finishers who are coming straight at them
- Interceptor – The frequency of successfully tipped or intercepted passes greatly increases
- Off-Ball Pest – Makes players more difficult to move past when playing off-ball, as they can grab and hold their matchup
- On-Ball Menace – Hounds and bodies up while defending on the perimeter
- Paint Patroller – Increases ability to block or contest shots at the rim
- Pick Dodger – Improves ability to navigate through and around screens while on defense
- Post Lockdown – Strengthens ability to effectively defend moves in the post, with an increased chance of stripping the opponent
All General Offense Badges in NBA 2K25:
- Brick Wall – Increases the effectiveness of screens and drains energy from opponents on physical contact
- Slippery Off-Ball – When attempting to get open off screens, the player more effectively navigates through traffic
Every All Around Badge in NBA 2K25:
- Pogo Stick – Allows players to quickly recover and go back up for another jump upon landing. Furthermore, this could be after a rebound, block attempt, or even jumpshot.
Overall, that includes all Badges in NBA 2K25. Whether you need them for offense or defense, they'll improve your MyPLAYER in several ways. Therefore, take time when building your MyPLAYER so you can unlock the Badges you like the best.
