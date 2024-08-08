NBA 2K25 features 40 different badges for MyPLAYERS to dominate with in MyCAREER. Although there are less badges this year than in previous installments, the intention was make them more valuable to the player. Whether you're on offense or defense, inside or out, these badges will make you a better player. Without further ado, here's every badge in NBA 2K25.

All Badges in NBA 2K25

All Inside Scoring Badges in NBA 2K25:

Aerial Wizard – Increases the ability to finish an alley-oop from a teammate or put-back finish off an offensive rebound

Increases the ability to finish an alley-oop from a teammate or put-back finish off an offensive rebound Float Game – Improves ability to make floaters

Improves ability to make floaters Hook Specialist – Improves ability to make post-hooks

Improves ability to make post-hooks Layup Mixmaster – Improves ability to finish fancy or acrobatic layups successfully

Improves ability to finish fancy or acrobatic layups successfully Paint Prodigy – Improves ability to quickly and efficiently score when going to work in the paint

Improves ability to quickly and efficiently score when going to work in the paint Physical Finisher – Improves ability to battle through contact and convert contact layups

Improves ability to battle through contact and convert contact layups Post Fade Phenom – Improves ability to make post fades and hop shots

Improves ability to make post fades and hop shots Post Powerhouse – Strengthens ability at backing down defenders and moving them with dropsteps

Strengthens ability at backing down defenders and moving them with dropsteps Post-Up Poet – Raises the chances of faking or getting by the defender as well as scoring, when performing moves in the post

Raises the chances of faking or getting by the defender as well as scoring, when performing moves in the post Posterizer – Increases the chances of throwing down a dunk on your defender

Increases the chances of throwing down a dunk on your defender Rise Up – Increases the likelihood of dunking or posterizing your opponent when standing in the painted area

Every Outside Scoring Badge in NBA 2K25:

Deadeye – Jumpshots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest

Jumpshots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest Limitless Range – Extends the range from which a player can successfully shoot three-pointers from the deep

Extends the range from which a player can successfully shoot three-pointers from the deep Mini Marksman – Elevates the likelihood of making shots over taller defenders

Elevates the likelihood of making shots over taller defenders Set Shot Specialist – Boosts chances of knocking down stand-still jumpshots

Boosts chances of knocking down stand-still jumpshots Shifty Shooter – Improves ability to successfully make off-the-dribble, high difficulty jump shots

All Rebounding Badges in NBA 2K25:

Boxout Beast – Improves ability to box out and fight for good rebounding position

Improves ability to box out and fight for good rebounding position Rebound Chaser – Improves ability to track down rebounds from farther distances than normal

Every Playmaking Badge in NBA 2K25:

Ankle Assassin – Increases ability to break down the defender or cross them up

Increases ability to break down the defender or cross them up Bail Out – Passing out of a jumpshot or layup yields fewer errant passes than normal. Additionally, it helps with passing out of double teams

Passing out of a jumpshot or layup yields fewer errant passes than normal. Additionally, it helps with passing out of double teams Break Starter – After grabbing a defensive rebound, deep outlet passes made up the court are more accurate. Overall, passes must be made quickly after the defensive rebound

After grabbing a defensive rebound, deep outlet passes made up the court are more accurate. Overall, passes must be made quickly after the defensive rebound Dimer – When in the half-court, passes by Dimers to open shooters yield a shot percentage boost

When in the half-court, passes by Dimers to open shooters yield a shot percentage boost Handles for Days – A player takes less of an energy hit when performing consecutive dribble moves, allowing them to chain together combos quicker and for longer periods

A player takes less of an energy hit when performing consecutive dribble moves, allowing them to chain together combos quicker and for longer periods Lightning Launch – Speeds up launches when attacking from the perimeter

Speeds up launches when attacking from the perimeter Strong Handle – Reduces the likelihood of being bothered by defenders when dribbling

Reduces the likelihood of being bothered by defenders when dribbling Unpluckable – Defenders have a tougher time poking the ball free with their steal attempts

Defenders have a tougher time poking the ball free with their steal attempts Versatile Visionary – Improves ability to thread and fit tight passes, including alley-oops, quickly and on-time

All Defense Badges in NBA 2K25:

Challenger – Improves the effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters

Improves the effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters Glove – Increases ability to successfully steal from ball-handlers, or strip layup attempts

Increases ability to successfully steal from ball-handlers, or strip layup attempts High-Flying Defender – Boosts the speed and leaping ability of a defensive player in anticipation of a block attempt

Boosts the speed and leaping ability of a defensive player in anticipation of a block attempt Immovable Enforcer – Improves strength when defending ball handlers and finishers who are coming straight at them

Improves strength when defending ball handlers and finishers who are coming straight at them Interceptor – The frequency of successfully tipped or intercepted passes greatly increases

The frequency of successfully tipped or intercepted passes greatly increases Off-Ball Pest – Makes players more difficult to move past when playing off-ball, as they can grab and hold their matchup

Makes players more difficult to move past when playing off-ball, as they can grab and hold their matchup On-Ball Menace – Hounds and bodies up while defending on the perimeter

Hounds and bodies up while defending on the perimeter Paint Patroller – Increases ability to block or contest shots at the rim

Increases ability to block or contest shots at the rim Pick Dodger – Improves ability to navigate through and around screens while on defense

Improves ability to navigate through and around screens while on defense Post Lockdown – Strengthens ability to effectively defend moves in the post, with an increased chance of stripping the opponent

All General Offense Badges in NBA 2K25:

Brick Wall – Increases the effectiveness of screens and drains energy from opponents on physical contact

Increases the effectiveness of screens and drains energy from opponents on physical contact Slippery Off-Ball – When attempting to get open off screens, the player more effectively navigates through traffic

Every All Around Badge in NBA 2K25:

Pogo Stick – Allows players to quickly recover and go back up for another jump upon landing. Furthermore, this could be after a rebound, block attempt, or even jumpshot.

Overall, that includes all Badges in NBA 2K25. Whether you need them for offense or defense, they'll improve your MyPLAYER in several ways. Therefore, take time when building your MyPLAYER so you can unlock the Badges you like the best. In the meanwhile, check out everything else new in MyPLAYER and MyCAREER this year.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info