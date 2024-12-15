On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Portland Trail Blazers. Bradley Beal is on the injury report for this contest, currently listed as questionable with right knee swelling. Here's everything we know about Beal's injury and his playing status vs the Blazers.

Bradley Beal injury status vs Blazers

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt over whether or not Bradley Beal will be able to give it a go vs the Blazers on Sunday evening.

Beal hasn't appeared in a game for the Suns in a week, as he last suited up in a road loss to the Orlando Magic last Sunday. Beal has had a solid, if inconsistent, season thus far for the Suns, who have cooled off after a hot start thanks in no small part to the significant amount of injuries the team has sustained.

One of those injuries was to Kevin Durant, who just recently returned to the Phoenix lineup before sustaining another ankle ailment that caused him to miss additional time. However, the Suns benefited from five days off in between games last week, and Durant was back for the Suns' most recent game on the road vs the Utah Jazz on Friday, pouring in 30 points in what turned into a narrow victory.

Meanwhile, the Blazers' injury report is a bit more crowded than the Suns' for this matchup, as Robert Williams III (return to competition reconditioning) is questionable, while Deandre Ayton (illness) is out.

The Suns currently sit at 13-11, good for eighth place in the logjam that is the current Western Conference playoff picture. It will be important going forward that they continue to take care of business in games they are expected to win, including Sunday's tilt with Portland.

The Suns and Blazers are slated to tip things off at 8:00 PM ET from Phoenix.