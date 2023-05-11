Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton put together a rock-solid two-way performance in Tuesday’s Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets. He scored 14 points — on 7-for-12 shooting from the field — grabbed nine rebounds, came up with two steals, and blocked one shot in a game the Suns went on to lose by a final score of 118-102. So when Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Nuggets visit the Footprint Center on Thursday night to play the Suns, every Suns fan will surely want to know: Is Deandre Ayton playing in Game 6 vs. the Nuggets?

Deandre Ayton injury status vs. Nuggets

The Suns have Ayton listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to a rib contusion, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Suns, Chris Paul (left groin strain) will sit out for Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Suns franchise. He averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 1.8 turnovers per game across 67 appearances this season (all starts).

The Bahamas native shot the ball with impressive accuracy from the charity stripe in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Ayton’s 76% free-throw percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.

Expect Thursday’s matchup between the Nuggets and Suns to go down to the wire, regardless of if Ayton is in the lineup. After all, the Suns are one loss away from elimination, so they have a lot to play for. But with regard to the question, Is Deandre Ayton playing tonight in Game 6 vs. the Nuggets, the answer is maybe.