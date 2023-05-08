The NBA Playoffs continue as the Phoenix Suns (45-37) visit the Denver Nuggets (53-29) for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. Action tips off Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET. Phoenix evened the series at 2-2 thanks to their 129-124 win in Game 4. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Suns-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Suns-Nuggets Odds

Phoenix Suns: +5.5 (-114)

Denver Nuggets: -5.5 (-106)

Over: 228 (-106)

Under: 228 (-114)

How To Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

TV: TNT

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix looked dead in the water after dropping the first two games of the series but battled back with two critical home wins. Consequently, the Suns evened the series 2-2 thanks to dropping a series-high 129 points in Game 4. However, the Suns face an uphill battle in Game 5 as they enter as 5.5-point underdogs in Denver. Considering the Suns dropped both previous games in Denver by double-digits, Phoenix needs a lot to go their way if they want to cover. That being said Phoenix’s two stars look like two of the best players in the NBA right now and therefore the Suns stand a strong chance of covering as road underdogs.

Devin Booker may be blossoming into a top-five player in the NBA right in front of our eyes. Booker dropped 36 points in their Game 4 win – shooting an incredible 14/18 from the floor. He did more than just score, however, as he dished out a game-high 12 assists. Booker has been nothing short of sensational this postseason. He recorded no less than 26 points in any of his nine games which include three 45-point games and seven 30-point games. He dropped 83 points on 34/43 shooting in their two home wins but Phoenix may need an even more heroic effort if they want to cover Game 5.

For as good as Booker was in their two home wins, Durant was nearly as impressive. KD dropped 36 points in their Game 4 win – shooting 11/19 from the floor, 12/13 from the line, and securing 11 rebounds. That performance came after he dropped 39 in their Game 3 win. KD continues to be one of the most consistent all-around players this postseason. He eclipsed 40 minutes in all but one of his nine playoff games and averaged 32 PPG this series. Despite his incredible production thus far, the Suns need him to keep this level of production up if they want to cover Game 5.

The X-factor for the Suns is their role players. In their Game 4 win, Phoenix received notable performances from Landry Shamet (19 points, 5/8 from three) and Jock Landale (eight points, five rebounds, +16 from the floor). The Suns haven’t gotten much of anything out of anyone aside from KD and Booker. If they want to keep things close on the road in Game 5, they need one of their role guys to step up.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver returns home certainly feeling as though they missed an opportunity to effectively close out the series. The Nuggets won the first two games by double-digits and looked to be in full control of the series. Two Devin Booker masterclasses later and the Nuggets find themselves faced with a best-of-three to decide the series. That being said, Denver dominated both home games and thus stands an excellent chance of covering despite being sizable favorites in Game 5. However, the Nuggets likely need someone besides Nikola Jokic to step up if they want to regain control of the series.

Although Denver couldn’t pull out a win in Game 4, that was no fault of Nikola Jokic. Jokic continued his playoff heroics, dropping 53 points on 20/30 shooting. Although he mysteriously secured just four rebounds (after grabbing at least 16 in each of the previous three games), his 11 assists further proved how versatile Jokic’s game is. That being said, Jokic’s record fell to 0-2 when he scores over 40 points this postseason. Denver clearly plays better when the rest of the team helps carry the scoring load. Thus, expect the two-time MVP to look to facilitate early and often in Game 5.

Similarly to Phoenix, the X-factor for Denver is their role players. That starts with Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. The two forwards tend to alternate games serving as Denvers’ No. 3 option. However, neither provide much of a difference-maker in Game 4 as they combined for 22 points on 9/23 shooting. Gordon in particular could be in store for a monster night in Game 5 after he dropped 23 and 16 in their two earlier home games.

Final Suns-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Despite two straight wins for Phoenix, look for the Nuggets to bounce back at home.

Final Suns-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -5.5 (-106)