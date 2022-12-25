By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns are matching up against the Denver Nuggets on the NBA’s Christmas Day slate of games. The Suns are looking to reclaim their spot atop the Western Conference and will face off against one of the squads ahead of them in the standings. One key question still needs answering ahead of the nightcap for the NBA’s Christmas games: Is Devin Booker playing tonight?

Is Suns star Devin Booker playing on Christmas vs. Nuggets?

Suns fans will be happy to know that Booker is expected to play against the Nuggets after missing the past three games. He is listed as questionable on the official injury report with groin soreness but should be back in action for one of the most anticipated games on the Suns schedule.

Booker is in the midst of one of his best seasons yet. He is averaging a career-best 28.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from deep. In his last game, he scored 58 points in a comeback win over the rival New Orleans Pelicans. Booker’s phenomenal scoring has been key amid a bit of a rocky season for the Suns. His steadiness has allowed them to remain one of the top teams in the NBA so far.

The Suns and Nuggets should provide a fun game, especially with Devin Booker likely playing as his squad battles against Nikola Jokic and company in Denver. His return is the best gift Phoenix could get.