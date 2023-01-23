The Charlotte Hornets have one of the worst records in the NBA at 13-34. They are 14th in the Eastern Conference standings and they have the third worst record overall behind only the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets. They recently had a five game losing streak and have had two different eight game losing streaks and several of their veteran players are rumored to be on the trading block as they contemplate blowing up the team. One of those veterans, Terry Rozier, recently gave his thoughts on the state of the Hornets via Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

“We are just trying to put wins together,” Terry Rozier said. “Teams are probably looking at us and looking at our record, probably looking at it like an off night to relax. We are coming in and we are just trying to play hard and control what we can control. Obviously, our last two games we were able to do that and get a win, so we are just looking forward and hopefully we can keep doing that.”

The Hornets have indeed won two games in row against the Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks. It is their longest win streak of the season. Rozier has done his part throughout this year in trying to get wins for the Hornets. He is averaging a career-high 21.3 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33 percent from the three-point line. He’s started in all 37 games he’s played in.