By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Brooklyn Nets will travel to South Florida to face off with the Miami Heat on Sunday night at FTX Arena. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Heat prediction and pick.

On Friday night, the Nets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 108-102. Significantly, Kevin Durant led the way with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Kyrie Irving added 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Meanwhile, T.J. Warren added 15 points on 5 for 8 shooting off the bench. The Nets won despite only shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Instead, they won by holding the Pelicans to 39.8 percent shooting from the floor. Brooklyn also converted 95 percent of its free throws.

On Friday, the Heat defeated the Phoenix Suns 104-96 in the desert. Ultimately, Bam Adebayo led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 20 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Moreover, Max Strus added 19 points. Victor Oladipo added 26 points by shooting 7 for 10, including four 3-pointers, off the bench.

The Heat leads the all-time series 78-55. Also, they have gone 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Nets. The Heat have also gone 6-4 over the previous 10 games at FTX Arena against the Nets. Significantly, the Heat won 3 of 4 last season. It will be the first meeting of the 2022-2023 season for the Nets and Heat.

The Nets are 26-13 and a game and a half behind the Boston Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, the Nets are 13-8 on the road. Brooklyn is 9-1 over its past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Heat are 21-19 and clinging to the eighth playoff seed. The Heat are 11-8 at the FTX Arena this season. Likewise, they are 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Here are the Nets-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Heat Odds

Brooklyn Nets: -3.5 (-110)

Miami Heat: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 222 (-112)

Under: 222 (-108)

How To Watch Nets vs. Heat

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV, and YES Network

Stream: NBA Package

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets have roared toward the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference. Substantially, it has plenty to do with Irving and Durant both playing at the top of their games. Durant averages 30 points per game and shoots 56 percent from the field. Additionally, he averages 6.8 rebounds per game. Irving averages 25.9 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field.

The Nets are 11th in points in the NBA. Moreover, they are the best team in the NBA in field goal shooting percentage. Brooklyn is also the second-best team in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage. Likewise, the Nets do a great job at the charity stripe, ranking second in free throws. The Nets struggle to win the battle at the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds. However, they excel at handling the ball and playing defense. The Nets are 13th in turnovers and the best team in the NBA at blocked shots.

The Nets could cover the spread if they put up buckets early. Moreover, they must lessen the blow of the battle of the boards.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat continue to hang around. Conversely, they have played inconsistently lately, losing to the Lakers on Wednesday before beating the Suns on Friday. Miami needs its top guys to contribute.

Adebayo averages 21.8 points per game with a field goal shooting percentage of 54.4. Additionally, he pulls down 10 rebounds per contest. Jimmy Butler averages 21.4 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. Moreover, he averages 6.3 rebounds per game and 5.7 assists per contest. Tyler Herro averages 21.1 points per game and six rebounds per contest. Also, Kyle Lowry averages 13.3 points per game.

The Heat struggle to score, ranking 27th in points, 26tth in field goal shooting percentage, and 26th in 3-point shooting percentage. However, they are the second-best team in the association in free-throw shooting percentage. Miami also struggles on the boards, ranking 27th in rebounds. Conversely, the Heat are strong with the rock, ranking fifth in turnovers. But the Heat are the worst team in the league in defense, ranking last in blocked shots.

The Heat could cover the spread if they can stop Durant and Irving from going off on them. Moreover, they must capitalize on their shooting opportunities and take the fire straight to the Nets.

Final Nets-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Nets are among the best teams in the league. However, the Heat play them tough and will once again give them a competitive game. The Nets either win this game at the very end, or the Heat outright steal the game.

Final Nets-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat: +3.5 (-110)