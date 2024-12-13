The Phoenix Suns (12-11) will conclude their four-game road trip on Friday night with a matchup against the Utah Jazz (5-18). Kevin Durant, who was previously listed as probable, is now confirmed to play, according to Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. Durant returns after missing three consecutive games due to a left ankle sprain.

Durant sustained the injury during the Suns’ NBA Cup win over the San Antonio Spurs, which limited him to just 16 minutes of action, where he contributed 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Since then, Phoenix has struggled in his absence, losing all three games on the road, including a 113-106 defeat to an Orlando Magic team that was without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner last Sunday.

Kevin Durant's injury status vs. Jazz

The Suns have struggled significantly without Durant, holding a 1-9 record in games he has missed this season. Now in his 17th NBA season, Durant remains a cornerstone for Phoenix, averaging 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. His efficiency has been notable, shooting 53.6% from the field and 44.9% from three-point range.

Durant addressed his injury status during an appearance on Up & Adams with host Kay Adams on Thursday, giving a cautious update on his availability.

“I don't know,” Durant said at the time. “That's one of those things… As we get closer to tip-off, I'll know.”

With Durant now confirmed to play, the Suns hope to end their road trip on a high note. The team is currently on a three-game losing streak and faces a Utah squad that has also been struggling, holding the league's third-worst record at 5-18. The game is set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

In addition to discussing his injury, Durant also spoke with Adams about a potential collaboration with Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels through his production company, Boardroom. While details remain under wraps, Durant’s comments hinted at a project in the works, showcasing his ventures off the court.

As the Suns look to climb in the Western Conference standings, Durant’s return provides a much-needed boost as they take on a struggling Jazz team with the league's third-worst record.