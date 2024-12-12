Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is currently dealing with an ankle injury. So when will Durant return? Kay Adams recently asked Durant if he will play on Friday night against the Utah Jazz during the Suns star's appearance on Up & Adams.

“I don't know,” Durant responded. “That's one of those things… As we get closer to tip-off I'll know.”

When asked how he is feeling, Durant said, “I'm feeling good.”

The Suns are 12-11 overall. Phoenix has dropped three consecutive games, most recently losing 115-110 against the Orlando Magic. The Suns clearly need Durant to return as soon as possible.

It remains to be seen when he will return, however. Durant said he is “feeling good” but his injury status has yet to officially be announced for Friday's game.

Kevin Durant's 2024-25 season

The 36-year-old is averaging 25.8 points per game on 53.6 percent field goal and 44.9 percent three-point shooting so far in the 2024-25 season. The Suns star is also averaging 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 blocks per outing.

Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the entire NBA. The Suns have looked lost in games that he has not played in this year. In fact, Phoenix is just 1-9 without Durant, while they are 11-2 with him on the floor.

Durant is a superstar and is more than capable of helping the Suns win games. However, there has to be an element of concern for Phoenix. Their inability to take care of business without Durant makes them extremely reliant upon him. So if Durant has to miss anymore time this season following his injury return, Phoenix may be left searching for answers.

With all of that being said, it seems as if Durant could return from his ankle injury soon. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Kevin Durant's injury status as they are made available.