Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant recently appeared on Up & Adams on Thursday, where he playfully teased host Kay Adams about a potential collaboration with Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Adams questioned Durant about a rumored project involving his media network, Boardroom, and Daniels. Durant’s response added to the intrigue.

“You’ll see Kay when it comes out. I can’t…” Durant said, before jokingly adding, “This show has gotten too big, too many viewers, to be giving you some intel. Once we get off Zoom, I might text you.”

Kevin Durant balances Boardroom ventures with Suns' season amid injury

Durant, who co-founded Boardroom with Rich Kleiman in 2019, has used the platform to cover sports, entertainment, and culture. The network has followed athletes from various sports, and a collaboration with Daniels would align with its mission to spotlight emerging stars.

For now, Durant’s attention remains divided between his media ventures and his role with the Suns. The 36-year-old forward has missed Phoenix’s last three games due to an ankle sprain, with the team losing all three contests. When Adams asked about his potential return in the Suns’ final game of their road trip against the Utah Jazz, Durant provided an uncertain update.

“I don't know,” Durant said. “That's one of those things… As we get closer to tip-off I'll know.”

The Suns, currently 12-11 on the season, have struggled in Durant’s absence, posting a 1-9 record without him. Durant has been a critical piece for Phoenix this season, averaging 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 53.6% from the field and 44.9% from three-point range.

Jayden Daniels shines as Commanders chase playoff berth

Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels is making headlines as the Washington Commanders navigate the final stretch of the season. The Commanders hold an 8-5 record in the NFC East, trailing only the 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles. Daniels, in his rookie season, has emerged as a key player for the team, both as a passer and a rusher.

Daniels has thrown for 2,819 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 69.6% of his passes for a 99.4 passer rating. On the ground, he has added 590 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 108 carries. His impressive dual-threat capabilities have made him the frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, with odds of -270 according to FanDuel.

As the Commanders prepare for a Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-8), Daniels will look to continue his stellar form ahead of a pivotal Week 16 showdown with the Eagles.

While Durant remains tight-lipped about the potential collaboration, his comments suggest fans may soon see a unique partnership between the Suns’ veteran star and the Commanders’ rising quarterback.