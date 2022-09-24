Jae Crowder’s now-deleted cryptic tweet points to inevitable trade before training camp

The Phoenix Suns weren’t too active this offseason, but there is one move that could still happen: Trading Jae Crowder. He’s been linked to a move out of the desert and if his latest Twitter activity is any indication, the sharpshooter doesn’t want to be a Sun anymore.

Crowder quoted a tweet from a reporter on Friday and quickly deleted it, essentially saying he won’t be at training camp.

Via Gerald Bourguet:

Jae Crowder tweeted and deleted: pic.twitter.com/bC2VnU0Zht — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) September 24, 2022

Recent reports indicate the Suns are working on finding a trade for Crowder. With Cam Johnson improving and Dario Saric coming back, there are doubts around just how much the veteran will play in 2022-23. Brian Windhorst offered clarity on the situation just a couple of weeks ago:

“They are very active in this last week conducting business,” Windhorst said. “They’re in trade negotiations right now. A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now.”

Crowder has openly voiced his desire to run it back with the Miami Heat too, the same team he helped make the NBA Finals in 2020. It’s clear at this point that both the player and the organization are at their wit’s end in the relationship.

The 32-year-old would be a solid addition to any team that needs more shooting. He drained 35% of his triples last season and has always been a key contributor. Perhaps Miami will pull the trigger since they already lost PJ Tucker in free agency.

As for the Suns, they’ll probably be just fine if Jae Crowder leaves, as long as Saric and Johnson step up to the plate and deliver.