The Suns current stance on Jae Crowder trade

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to bounce back in the 2022-23 season after a rough end to their 2021-22 campaign. The Suns fell apart in the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks, and ended up getting embarrassed in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Despite the rough end to the season and an occasionally rocky offseason, the Suns are in line to be one of the top teams in the NBA heading into the upcoming season.

Even with a strong roster, the Suns are looking for potential upgrades. As a result, Phoenix has reportedly begun shopping Jae Crowder before the start of the season. Crowder is entering the final year of his contract with the Suns, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has reported that Crowder could end up getting dealt before the start of the season.

“Active. And very active within this last week. They are conducting business. They are in trade negotiations right now. A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now. Whether or not there’s going to be a deal for him that materializes before now and [the start of training camp], that we’ll have to wait and see. Jae Crowder is a guy on the last year of his contract. It’s possible they can do a deal that would bring back more money on.” – Brian Windhorst, ESPN

This is certainly an interesting development, as Crowder figured to play a big role with the Suns this upcoming season. But with the ramifications of the Robert Sarver investigation recently coming out, the Suns may be trying to be a bit safer with their finances this season. Either way, it will be interesting to see if Crowder ends up getting traded before the start of the 2022-23 season.