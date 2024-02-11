Tell 'em, Nurk!

Draymond Green is not the most popular role model in the league. The Golden State Warriors forward has been suspended by Adam Silver twice this season. Jusuf Nurkic, one of the two people he hit, had to face him yet again. As the Phoenix Suns matched the intensity of the Bay Area team, tensions were rising between both players yet again.

The Suns may have lost but Jusuf Nurkic was not done with Draymond Green. He outlined how Adam Silver might just give the Warriors instigator another punishment as it won't be long before he hits someone again, via Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

“It's sad. He didn't learn anything. Just a matter of time. He's going to hit somebody else again. Take back everything I said. He doesn't deserve a chance. Antics. Try to hit people and stuff he should not do,” the Suns big man boldly declared.

Nurkic and Green got under each other's skins again. The Suns player was about to post up against the Warriors forward. A foul was then called on Green. After that, the two were shouting and exchanging words with each other. The last time this happened, Green swung his arms on Nurkic's face which led to a suspension. Thankfully, Klay Thompson broke up the scuffle before it could become a fight.

The Suns' big man has been demonstrating a lot of patience and composure to compete amid these mind games. It just did not pay off as they lost because of a Stephen Curry heave late in the game.