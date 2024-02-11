Draymond Green was fired up!

After Stephen Curry hit a huge three-pointer to give the Golden State Warriors the lead, there was still time on the clock. Steve Kerr knew that the Phoenix Suns could pull the trigger on all three levels of scoring with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker leading the charge. The head honcho launched the perfect defensive play to cover all bases. Then, it took Draymond Green at the right place and right time to seal the deal on their 25th win.

Draymond Green broke up the inbound pass to Kevin Durant and prevented the Suns from getting a shot off. It pumped up the Warriors forward as he started beating his chest. He started shouting at Durant to prove that it was his house and no shot was going to get in under his watch.

Draymond Green was chirping at Kevin Durant after the Warriors’ game-sealing stop 👀 pic.twitter.com/QBM0g74pq6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

Green was doing it all for the Warriors. He led the team in assists by dropping nine of them. In 30 minutes of playing time, he also grabbed seven rebounds and recorded 15 points. Stephen Curry led the scoring barrage as he notched 30 points and also ripped nine rebounds straight out of the air for the Steve Kerr-led squad.

Durant was also having a phenomenal game with a 24-point double-double alongside Devin Booker who scored 32 points. However, their late-game schematics just blew up in their faces. The Warriors took advantage of this and rolled with it. This allowed them to move up to 10th in the Western Conference standings to keep their playoff hopes alive. Will they make it?