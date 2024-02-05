Suns center Jusuf Nurkic has been a positive player for the Suns in his first year. More on his growth and development:

The Phoenix Suns traded disgruntled center Deandre Ayton in the offseason, bringing in Jusuf Nurkic.

Nurkic, who previously was with the Portland Trail Blazers, is averaging 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Nurkic against the Brooklyn Nets looked like a dominant force. He finished with 28 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

The Suns' center has been a positive teammate. He has also been Phoenix's healthiest player.

I asked Suns fans to weigh in on Nurk.

Do any deal if it makes the team better , including : pic.twitter.com/1nqqJcODBQ — Rob (@RobWc3rd) January 30, 2024

I believe that the Phoenix Suns should hold on to Jusuf Nurkic do to his passing skills and rebounding. He is better than Ayton was. He is also a bigger player than Ayton was and can bang with bigger Centers in the League. — Mark Prieger (@mprieger0) January 31, 2024

Ayton was one of the more polarizing Suns players in his tenure. After he had a terrific run in the Suns' 2021 NBA Finals berth, he struggled to play with force.

That is not an issue for Nurkic, who is among the top players at his position in defensive rebounding.

Nurk's teammate impact

Nurkic is one of the best players at motivating and playing for his teammates.

“It's not really that hard,” says Nurkic of playing and connecting with Durant, who is the Suns' best player.

“…I just want to complement these people and players and be the best teammate I can…I'm trying to do my best in my role to be a star. Whatever it takes to win the game, that's what I'm trying to do.”

Nurkic is constantly posting photos supporting his teammates.

Nurkic's numbers

Suns owner Mat Ishbia said at the team's media day Nurkic is the best fit for the team, which traded Ayton, who was previously a franchise cornerstone.

“What Nurkic can do on the court and off the court, fitting into our organization,” Ishbia says,” “he's a better fit for us.”

Nurkic is listed at 290 pounds. Previously, he tried to help up Durant and was pushed by Mavericks forward Grant Williams, who instead fell back because of Nurkic's frame.

The Suns are benefitting from Nurkic's rebounding and passing, which are two of his best skills according to Bball Index.

Defensive statistics

Nurkic suffered a gruesome leg injury in 2019-20. He is not the same defensive player.

His defensive rating has dipped from 101.5 in 2017-18 to 110.4 in 2023-24.

Nurkic can still be a shot-blocker, but he is not athletic. He is No. 4 in fouls per game (3.33).

For the Suns to compete in the playoffs, Nurkic has to stay healthy, rebound and be a defensive-minded center.

ClutchPoints has reported Phoenix's interest in Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, though that is appearing to be an unlikely move. The Suns remain in touch with Miles Bridges, who is reported to be a player Phoenix is interested in by multiple outlets.

Player analysis

ClutchPoints wrote the following about Nurkic prior to the season.

“Nurkic's defensive rating has fallen since his leg injury, but Phoenix will rely on him as a passer offensively and for his defensive rebounding, which he has rated above the 94th percentile for bigs in each of the last three seasons by Cleaning the Glass.”

His Bball Index stats speak for themselves.

“Nurkic's teammate stats from the website are more impressive. He ranked at least No. 61 in the NBA and above the 98.5 percentile in teammate rim shot creation, teammate 3-point pull up shot creation, teammate defensive positional versatility, teammate overall gravity, teammate ball screen navigation, teammate self-created shot making, teammate on-ball gravity, teammate rim shot making and teammate finishing talent.”

Nurkic has been very positive about his expectations as a defender and primary rebounder.

“I know how to play and I feel I play right way and man, I enjoy it,” Nurkic told Arizona's Family 3TV postgame. “I have the most fun with the group of guys we have, and it's just a a blessing for me. But it's only beginning. We're going to just get better and better. I think the way we execute and compete, it's off the charts.”