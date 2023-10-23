The Phoenix Suns are planning to waive forward Keon Johnson to bring down their roster to 15 standard contracts, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Johnson, who was a first-round pick in 2021, was traded to the Suns from the Portland Trail Blazers along with center Jusuf Nurkic and wing Nassir Little Sept. 27. Former center Deandre Ayton was sent to Portland along with second-round pick Toumani Camara.

Johnson is a former five-star prospect who has promise, but Phoenix is looking to win a championship and needs players who can contribute next to its three stars, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.

The Suns retained center Bol Bol, who signed a minimum deal with the team in July. Bol is a fan favorite for his shooting and ball-handling at a listed 7-foot-3.

Phoenix now has 15 players under standard contracts, two two-way players (Saben Lee and Udoka Azubuike) and no Exhibit 10 contracts before the regular season.

The Suns open their regular season Tuesday on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix is looking to win its first-ever championship. The Suns traded for Durant in February of the 2022-23 season and lost to the Denver Nuggets, the defending champions, in six games in the Western Conference semifinals.

Phoenix traded for Beal, who is a three-time All-Star, in June in exchange for Chris Paul and Landry Shamet. The Suns had four players under max contracts (Booker, Beal, Durant and Ayton) but still managed to sign impact free agents including former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon and former Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe, among others.

The Suns are owned by Mat Ishbia, who has been aggressive in the team's pursuit of its first-ever title with his financial investment into the team, players and coaching staff.