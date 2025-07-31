While José Buttó was still in the New York Mets bullpen, he received the news that would trigger an emotional reaction in front of the cameras as the team faced the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Petco Park, the 27-year-old right-hander found out mid-game that he had been traded to the San Francisco Giants. Cameras captured the emotional moment as Buttó, seated next to bullpen coach José Rosado, lowered his head and placed his hands on his cap before walking out of the bullpen visibly affected.

José Buttó leaves the Mets' bullpen pic.twitter.com/olwXYaVazK — SNY (@SNYtv) July 30, 2025

Buttó, who had spent his entire professional career with the Mets, couldn't hide his reaction. As he stood up, Rosado gave him a reassuring pat on the knee, and the Venezuelan pitcher slowly made his way out, later seen saying goodbye to teammates in the dugout. He was part of the deal that sent him, Blade Tidwell, and Drew Gilbert to the Giants in exchange for reliever Tyler Rogers.

The moment aired on SNY added emotion to routine business during MLB's trade deadline. Buttó later admitted he didn't expect the move.

“I'm surprised,” Buttó said, “I didn't expect this. But I'm happy to go there and be a Giant,” he said, though he acknowledged it was “a little sad because I was here from the beginning.”

Butto joined the Mets organization in 2017 when he signed as an international free agent and made his MLB debut in 2022. He appeared in 74 games for the club and had an 11–9 record, a 3.45 earned run average, and 163 strikeouts. He had a 3.64 earned run average in 2025 with 41 strikeouts in 47 total innings pitched.

The timing couldn't be more ironic. After Thursday's day off, the Mets return home Friday to open a series against none other than the Giants, now featuring Buttó in their bullpen. That emotional farewell in San Diego might not be his only heartfelt moment this week.