Kevin Durant just took 11 shots and four in the second half in the Suns' ninth loss in 12 games against Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

PHOENIX — Kevin Durant is averaging the fifth-most points in the NBA and to some, should be in the talk for best player in the world.

Durant in the Suns' 128-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks Monday on Christmas at Footprint Center — Phoenix's ninth defeat in 12 tries — was not treated like the best or one of the best basketball stars in the world.

Durant took just 11 shots, which he attributed to guard Grayson Allen's blistering hot 19-point third-quarter. Still, Durant shot 4-of-11 and was granted just four tries after halftime.

Phoenix has struggled to get its best scorer and player to many touches consistently. Suns coach Frank Vogel shared his thoughts after the Christmas loss why.

“He's just trying to play the right way,” he said. “When we did move the basketball, that third quarter in particular, and guys were making shots, but there was one more where Kevin Durant's open where we weren't [swinging] it.

“Again, some of those you're making shots… our ideal best possession is he initiates, he gets double-teamed, we work the ball around the horn and the ball finds him again. But a lot of times, it didn't.”

Durant said he felt he contributed to the team's offense even though he took four shots in the second half, which should not be accepted given his ability and star power.

“That's just the game,” Durant said. “Grayson got hot, got it going, (forward Chimezie) Metu got it going. Book got it going. I think I did a solid job providing them space. A lot of times, I felt like my man didn't leave and he's supposed to have a rotation and was able to get some open shots from the back side.

“I know people only look at me as just a scorer, and if I don't get up shots, then I'm not effective. But it's the more subtle stuff in the game that I think, I believe I helped my teammates with. But I know my scoring is so loud that people only look at me as that type of player. But I feel like I still was able to help the offense out without shooting the ball and still be able to help the defense as well.”

Durant had six turnovers against the Mavs, but the Suns' offense seemed to have a disconnect. Phoenix in the half court saw guard and defect point Devin Booker trapped and blitzed so it had to rely on Allen, who finished with 32 points, and guard Eric Gordon (14 points on 6-of-12 shooting, 2-of-7 from three) to make shots.

“I got to be better,” Durant said. “I think that's holding the team back.”

Durant is reported to be frustrated. ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said Durant's sentiment is felt by those in Phoenix and around the organization.

The Suns traded forwards Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder for Durant, who is expected to deliver a championship. He will receive criticism but also has the ability to push for change, which is what fans are hoping for with the Suns at 14-15 just before the New Year.

The Suns will play the Houston Rockets on the road Wednesday before they have six straight home games through Jan. 7. Guard Bradley Beal is expected to return from a right ankle sprain sometime in that home stretch.