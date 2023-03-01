Phoenix Suns’ superstar Kevin Durant is set to make his debut with the team on Wednesday night. Prior to the game, Durant shared a special moment with Phoenix Mercury’s star Brittney Griner, per the Mercury’s Twitter.

All love between BG x KD 🧡 It’s a new dawn in the desert. pic.twitter.com/OOeZqavWQV — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) March 1, 2023

Brittney Griner is currently in the process of re-acclimating to basketball following her arrest in Russia. Going from such a scary situation to playing with the Mercury is quite the change without question. Mercury president Vince Kozar recently addressed Griner’s return.

“Anyone who’s ever experienced something like that with a family member, you know you never really realize the weight that you’re carrying around until it’s lifted off,” Kozar said. “Certainly a lot of people who love her felt that, and the weight that we were carrying around doesn’t even compare to that of her family or BG herself.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is aiming to help the Suns make a deep playoff run after getting traded to Phoenix from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets had a slow start to the season, but picked it up as the year rolled on. However, a Durant injury and Kyrie Irving trade request ultimately derailed their core of players. Irving and Durant ended up both getting dealt to the Western Conference.

Durant’s highly-anticipated debut will draw plenty of attention. Arizona has been the place to be over the past month from a sports perspective. With Kevin Durant joining the team, the Suns are now a favorite in the West. Meanwhile, fans are also excited for Brittney Griner and the Mercury. Additionally, the Super Bowl was held in Arizona and MLB Spring Training is currently getting underway in AZ.