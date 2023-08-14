File that under ‘7-Footers Shouldn't Be Able To Do That.'

As the 2023-24 season inches ever closer, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren — both cornerstone players for their respective franchises — decided to play some pickup basketball, testing each other's skills and their own.

All that was missing from the picture was 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama, the new face of the San Antonio Spurs franchise.

Kevin Durant and Chet Holmgren going bucket for bucket in a private run 🪣😤 (via @ThroughTheLens)pic.twitter.com/5LWT2XKD2w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 14, 2023

Of course, only so much can be gleaned from the video as it pertains to what fans can expect next season and from Holmgren in particular as the 2022 No. 2 pick prepares for his rookie season.

Suffering a Lisfranc injury last offseason (while playing in The CrawsOver Pro-Am League), Holmgren was held out all of 2022-23. Though working plenty on his individual game in that time, he battled the physical, mental, and emotional challenges that come with sustaining a major injury.

However, if the 2023 NBA Summer League and the above video are any indication, the Thunder are in good hands with the Minnesota native.

The same can be said for Phoenix with Durant, though that was already known. One of the best, if not the best scorer in NBA history, don't let KD's fondness for social media distract you from the fact that he's capable of destroying your favorite team's hopes and dreams.

Of course, Durant faces his own challenges next season, with Phoenix acquiring the type of star player that could lead to them winning the franchise's first championship since … well … ever.

In any case, two underrated aspects of this video are Durant's notoriously insatiable appetite for hoops and his continued willingness to work with younger players, ushering in a new generation whose time is nearly at hand. Only fitting for a basketball legend