While New York Jets star Quennin Williams spoke about facing Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, he has experienced another form of familiarity in the form of new head coach Aaron Glenn. With a lot of pressure on the Jets this upcoming season in Glenn's first year, Williams expresses how there is a sense of similarity with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Williams was speaking with Kay Adams after Tuesday's practice session in training camp and was asked to describe how practice is conducted under Glenn. The 27-year-old defensive tackle would say how similar it is to Saban's in how they practice, run drills, and more.

“I think the main thing that I always laugh with AG [Glenn] about because he's a big Bill Pacels guy, but I'm a huge Coach Saban guy,” Williams said. “And I've been through the whole process of coming down to being at Bama, and I always laugh with AG and say ‘Yo, this is how we did it at Bama.'”

“When it comes down to practicing hard, when it comes down to having live peers at practice, and comes down to tackling drills, learning how to get tackle and hold the ball, and also learn how to make the tackles, when it comes down to doing things like that,” Williams added.

Jets' Quinnen Williams on comparing Aaron Glenn and Nick Saban

As Williams and the Jets prepare for the 2025 season, there is no doubt that Glenn brings in excitement as he was previously the defensive coordinator for the surging Detroit Lions. Williams is no doubt one of the people who is “super pumped,” to use his words, to play under Glenn and has already seen some results on the practice field.

“And we also, we're doing the things and taking the process of doing things that takes me back to Alabama, where we were doing, to be able to get the results that we had, so I'm super excited,” Williams said. “I'm super pumped on the process that we're doing, and the hard work that everybody's putting in, and the standard that we're instilling for each other.”

At any rate, New York looks to improve after finishing 5-12 last season with Week 1 against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 7.