Kevin Durant and LeBron James are set to face each other for the first time since 2018 in the Phoenix Suns' reported game against the Los Angeles Lakers Oct. 26, which will be Los Angeles' home opener, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Three more notable games on NBA’s 2023-24 season schedule – including the date Lakers‘ LeBron James and Suns‘ Kevin Durant face off for first time since 2018: pic.twitter.com/hcJ42DUFFc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

Durant and James were two of the NBA's biggest names late in the 2010s. They faced each other twice in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals, which Durant won and earned NBA Finals Most Valuable Players honors with the Golden State Warriors against James' Cleveland Cavaliers. James' Miami Heat defeated Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

This is the third of three games reported for the Suns this calendar year. Sharania reported the Suns will open their season against Chris Paul and the Warriors in a nationally-televised game by TNT on Opening Night. Phoenix is then reported to be scheduled to play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, its rivals from the 2022 Western Conference semifinals, on Christmas Day in Phoenix.

The Suns have one of their best teams ever this season. Durant, who was traded to the team in February for Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, among other draft capital, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will headline the best scoring trio in the NBA in Phoenix. The Suns advanced to the Western Conference semifinals in 2023 but have a deeper bench and a new coach, Frank Vogel, they hope will give them a chance to compete for a championship.

Durant is a two-time champion and James has won four championships. The two are in their mid-to-late 30s but are expected to be on teams that will compete for an NBA title this season.