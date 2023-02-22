The Phoenix Suns and their fans have been waiting anxiously for the long-awaited debut of Kevin Durant. Well, that dream could become a reality very soon.

In a report by Brian Windhorst of ESPN, he mentioned that Durant could make his Suns debut on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kevin Durant could make his Suns debut as early as Sunday against Milwaukee, according to @WindhorstESPN ☀️ pic.twitter.com/uscuZ0PwqJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 22, 2023

There were some discussions that Durant could make his Suns debut on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and while Windhorst reports that neither the Suns nor Durant have ruled that out, it’s looking like an uphill battle for Durant to be ready for that game.

Then, if all goes well, Durant would make his Phoenix debut against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a nationally televised game on Sunday in what could be an NBA Finals preview. That would be fun to see for everybody.

Kevin Durant has not played since January 8, and who knows how many minutes or how well he will play after being sidelined for nearly two months. But, at long last, it seems that the new-look Suns’ team with Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant will finally get a chance to showcase their talent on the floor.

On the other hand, there is a chance that Durant’s debut gets pushed back even further to next week when the Suns face the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Wednesday night. Nonetheless, Kevin Durant’s return to the court — and his debut in a Suns uniform– is getting closer and closer with each passing day.