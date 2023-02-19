Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant hasn’t played with his new team yet, but his first game is approaching. The current assumption is Durant will make his Suns debut in the first game after the All-Star break against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder. This theory is bolstered by the fact that the game was flexed to ESPN.

However, nothing is set in stone yet. At his intro presser, KD said he was hoping to be back “soon” after the All-Star break. Sunday ahead of the All-Star Game, Durant wouldn’t confirm whether he would play on Friday against the Thunder, but he acknowledged his knee “feels solid.”

Suns’ Kevin Durant (knee sprain) on whether he will make home debut vs. Thunder on Friday: “I don’t know. My knee feels solid, though. I’ve got a couple more days before games & stuff so I’m just going to try to figure it out w/ the training staff & see what the best option is.” pic.twitter.com/jYkPtYTuv8 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 19, 2023

The Suns and their fans can’t wait to see Kevin Durant take the floor for them, but they also want to be careful and make sure that knee is truly 100% solid before he comes back. KD has dealt with quite a few injury problems in recent years, so keeping him available is of the utmost importance coming down the stretch and heading into the playoffs.

Phoenix went all in by trading a haul to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant. The Suns are undoubtedly a top contender for the NBA title now after the KD trade, but they need him to be healthy and playing at a high level.

If Durant doesn’t make his Suns debut on Friday, the next opportunity would be a Sunday matinee against the red-hot Milwaukee Bucks on ABC. That would be quite the matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo, so hopefully KD will be ready to roll for at least one of these games.