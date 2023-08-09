Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker are regarded as two of the top players in the NBA. The Suns' stars checked in as two of the top-11 players rated in NBA 2K24.

Booker, who is entering his ninth NBA season, is a 94 overall. This is his highest rating in his career.

Booker was the cover athlete of the standard edition for NBA 2K23. He was a 92 overall in that game, via 2KRatings.

Durant is a 96 overall and the fifth-highest rated player in the game. Some players have the same rating as him, but they are closer to a 97 overall than he is.

Durant trails Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (98 overall), Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (96 overall), Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (96 overall), and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (96 overall). Durant has appeared on the covers of NBA 2K13 and NBA 2K15 and has been at least a 95 overall since NBA 2K18.

Here are how fans reacted to Booker's rating (below).

Well deserved and an appropriate rating — HEIR (@Heir_Company) August 9, 2023

Has cooked everyone in the league and people disagree with the rating 😂 probably a point low but at least he’s gettin respect now. Your favorite player’s favorite player. — Defenderftw (@defenderftw) August 9, 2023

LUKA DONCIC — Derick David (@jeazous) August 9, 2023

92 or 93 imo — Pato⛈️ (@OwnedByLuka77) August 9, 2023

Here are reactions to Durant's rating.

⬆️ — McDonald's All American Games (@McDAAG) August 9, 2023

KAYDEEEEE booker 97 next — 𝑳𝒆𝒆 ☕︎ (@CP3sWRLD) August 9, 2023

Anyone that exits in the 2nd round should be below 95. — Crown DJ Derrick (@crowndjderrick) August 9, 2023

Durant and Booker are arguably the NBA's best duo. They helped lead the Suns to the Western Conference semifinals this past season after Durant was traded to the team in February from the Brooklyn Nets.

The two players will team up with former Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal with Phoenix for the 2023-24 season. Each player has a career scoring average of at least 22 points per game.

The Suns dismissed coach Monty Williams, who now coaches the Detroit Pistons, and hired coach Frank Vogel, who won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. The Suns also kept starting center Deandre Ayton and built an impressive team despite having to use mostly veteran minimum contracts.

Phoenix is yet to win an NBA championship but will be a favorite to do so in the 2023-24 season. The Suns will be a dangerous team in NBA 2K24 with Durant and Booker on the squad.