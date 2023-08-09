The Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA when they traded for Kevin Durant in February. Durant is perhaps the best player to ever play for the Suns and will be a featured piece in their pursuit of their first-ever championship in 2023-24.

His player capsule, from ClutchPoints:

Year in Review

Durant was traded to the Suns for beloved forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap in 2028. New Suns owner Mat Ishbia has been aggressive in pursuit of winning and made it clear the team will target the best options to win when they can.

Durant is arguably the best scorer in NBA history. This past season, he became the first player to shoot 55 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line in a single season. Unfortunately for him, he only played 47 regular-season games so his statistics did not officially count among NBA league leaders (minimum of 58 games).

Durant only played eight regular-season games for the Suns before he and the team started their 2023 playoff run. He put up incredible numbers in the playoffs, but it was clear he and the Suns did not have enough time to build chemistry to maximize his addition.

Statistics

PPG: 29.1

RPG: 6.7

APG: 5.0

FG%: 56.0

3FG%: 40.4

FT%: 91.9

Playoffs

PPG: 29.0

RPG: 8.7

APG: 5.5

FG%: 47.8

3FG%: 33.3

FT%: 91.7

Strengths

Durant is one of the best players in NBA history. Incredibly, he is competing at a terrific level at 34 years old following a torn Achilles suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Durant may no longer be at his athletic peak but he is showing he is one of the game's hardest workers. His 55-percent shooting, 40-percent 3-point clip and 90-percent free-throw year shows how much he puts into his craft. Durant is very comfortable on the offensive end of the floor, knows his spots and is still one of the most unguardable players in league history with his 7-foot-5 wingspan along with his listed 6-foot-10 frame.

Phoenix's offense under former coach Monty Williams was a “point-five” scheme in which players looked to shoot, dribble or pass within one-half of a second. The Suns had one of the best team-oriented offenses in 2020-21 and 2021-22, but things changed when they added Durant. It looked like the Suns tried to keep their offensive principles, but they have a luxury with Durant and were slow to fully take advantage of it in his short time with the team.

Durant led all players by averaging 42.3 minutes per game in the playoffs. He looked like he was fine and competed at a very high level for Phoenix.

The Suns had inconsistent rotations around Durant and Devin Booker, who was second in playoff minutes per game (41.7). Durant said after the Suns were eliminated he would not make excuses about time with the team, but he and Phoenix definitely would have had a better chance to advance in the playoffs had they been together longer.

Kevin Durant was straightforward when asked about the challenges of being traded to the #Suns, recovering from an ankle injury and building chemistry for a playoff run: “If I provide context, it will just be looked at as an excuse. We just got to be better next year.” pic.twitter.com/mRxgeSC5Wz — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) May 12, 2023

Key Quotes

Devin Booker: “I don't usually get open shots. So this is a new thing with having KD's gravity on the floor.”

Former Suns point guard Chris Paul: “I've never played with this much talent (with Durant, Booker and center Deandre Ayton, among others). “Where people are doubling off me…I've never seen so many open shots…it's something that I'm getting used to.”

Suns coach Frank Vogel: “I really love how Devin and Kevin compete on the defensive end. KD even hit me when we were talking and says, ‘I can't wait to guard in your system.' He wants to get after it on both sides of the ball, he feels like that's something that really gets him going on the other end. And I love that.”

“…I had met KD a few years back at one of the other All-Star games, I think when I was with the (Indiana) Pacers. So limited experience there, but had great conversations with both of those guys after being hired. A lot of our beliefs are really aligned, a lot of our expectations and hopes for what we want to do to the league this year, we're all very excited about it.”

Development

Durant is going to be relied on heavily by the Suns this season. He needs to play at an elite level for the Suns to win their first-ever championship.

Durant will be with Booker and guard Bradley Beal, who the Suns acquired via trade from the Washington Wizards in June. They will be arguably the best scoring trio in the NBA and have a chance to be a part of one of the most skilled offenses ever.

Durant has not played more than 55 games in a season since he tore his Achilles in 2019. He has not slowed as a player, but it will be important for him and the Suns to try and get him through a full season with as many reps as possible.

The playoffs are when Durant will need to be fully healthy. He did not slow when he played big minutes this past season and he will have to play heavily if the Suns are going to make an NBA Finals run. Thankfully for him, Phoenix has another star, Beal, who can help take loads off of him.

Expectations

The Suns traded two cornerstone players for Durant in order to try and win a championship. Phoenix did not win a title in Durant's first season but has a chance to win with a better team and a full year with him in their system.

Ishbia and Suns general manager James Jones put together a roster around Booker, Durant and Beal that will have more depth, 3-point shooting and defensive potential. Vogel is an NBA champion as a coach and Phoenix retained associate head coach Kevin Young, who is seen as well-respected by the team and a key piece in its offensive game-planning.

Durant is criticized perhaps more than any NBA player for his championships he won with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. The Warriors won 73 games in 2016 and lost in the NBA Finals before they added Durant and built one of the best teams in the league's history.

Durant has said he is no longer focused on legacy. He looked loose when he played last season and arguably had the best year of his terrific career.

If he wins a championship in Phoenix, Durant would be more highly-regarded by some in the NBA circle. Still, the Suns realize how lucky they are to have Durant, and he can become one of the most respected athletes in Arizona sports history if he delivers Phoenix its first-ever NBA championship.