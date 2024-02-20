Suns, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are poised to make a run at the Western Conference title in the second half of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Phoenix Suns are one of the hottest teams in the NBA after the 2024 all-star break. The Suns, who are led by All-Stars of the West, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, are six games behind the Western Conference's best team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, of the No. 1 spot.

KD this season: 28.2 PPG

6.6 RPG

5.7 APG The most PPG ever by a player in their 16th season. https://t.co/yGPdmZOu03 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 20, 2024

The Suns began their season 14-15. Phoenix, which is led by Durant, had their best player reportedly frustrated when the team was without star Bradley Beal due to injury up to the month of January and role players struggled.

Since, the Suns have won 19 of 26.

Here are some bold expectations for the Suns entering the second half of the season.

Devin Booker makes an MVP run

Booker launched his signature shoe over the weekend, which marked a culmination of a Phoenix grind that included three years at the bottom of the Western Conference. In the last three-plus years, Booker has been arguably the most important player on the winningest team in the NBA in the regular season.

This year, Booker has improved his playmaking ability. He is one of two players (Mavs' Luka Doncic) to rate in the top-10 in points and assists per game.

In January, Booker looked like maybe the best player in the world. He was named the conference's player of the month, averaging 30.0 points on 53.9 percent shooting (40.0 percent from three) with 6.3 assists.

Booker in a three-game stretch from Jan. 24 versus the Mavs to Jan. 28 against the Orlando Magic averaged 50.1 points on 65.1% shooting, surpassing Michael Jordan for the highest field goal percentage by a player averaging 50-plus points over a three-game span, dating back to the 1975-76 season.

Booker is looking to win his first-ever championship. He has missed 11 games, so expect him to try and be on the floor the rest of the season. The NBA has players meet a 65-game minimum to be eligible for All-NBA and MVP awards, among other honors.

Kevin Durant is a top-3 player for the rest of the way

Durant to some is criticized as being someone the Suns gave up too much for with their trade with the Brooklyn Nets involving beloved teammates Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges, the latter of whom is turning into a star himself.

Bridges is someone who stayed healthy, something that Durant has been able to do this season. The 35-year-old is considered to be beyond his MVP season in terms of capability but is averaging 28.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists and this past weekend was an All-Star starter.

“I'm not as charismatic as my peers,” Durant said of why he feels the media is not crediting him as a leader. “I don't have a personality fit for TV. You gotta sell what you're doing.”

Durant's play is something that should speak for itself. The Suns' superstar is shooting above 50 percent again and is eighth in the NBA in 3-point percentage.

Is Durant past his prime? The Suns are in contention for the top-3 seeds in the Western Conference despite Adrian Wojnarowski's report of his “frustration,” so it seems all is well in his life.

Durant was also seen rapping, so he has game on and off the court.

Look at KD going off! 🔥🔥🔥 Song: Scared Money by Stalley ft. Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/FGr627tVZz — 🅳🅴🅽🅽🅸🆂 (@dennis_k_g) February 16, 2024

Frank Vogel makes push for COY

Vogel is on this team because he won an NBA championship in 2020 with LeBron, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers.

Vogel has been criticized for much of the season, in part because of the Suns' rotations. He has been dealt a difficult hand since Booker, Beal and Durant were on the floor together for 3 1/2 games before the turn of the calendar.

Unfortunately, Suns role players Chimezie Metu, Yuta Watanabe, Jordan Goodwin and Keita Bates-Diop — all of whom were expected to play this season and contribute in key roles — did not meet expectation, which had forced Vogel, lead assistant Kevin Young and former two-time champion and assistant David Fizdale to try and find continuity when it was often not available.

Mat Ishbia at #Suns media day: “I think we’ve got the best team in the league. Obviously, we got to play it out.” James Jones on the four players Phoenix traded (KBD/Yuta/Goodwin/Metu) and if those players didn’t meet management/ownership expectation: “I think we’re always… pic.twitter.com/hjDpoWB0sV — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) February 9, 2024

Now, Vogel is keeping the Suns in contention for the West crown.

Phoenix has the hardest schedule remaining, with two games upcoming against some of the top teams in either conference. Notably, the Suns will have two games against the best team in the NBA, the Boston Celtics, the second-placed East group, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the OKC Thunder, LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets in the West.

Vogel, if he guides the Suns through the gauntlet, could stand alone as a Coach of the Year recipient.

Suns win West and pursue a title

The Suns have been the winningest team in the NBA since the 2020 bubble. However, they have yet to win a ring.

Phoenix is going to. The Suns have the best duo in the league and should be fearsome more than ever with their addition of Beal, who is starting to find a groove. He had three straight 25-plus point games, including a season-high 43 points against the Washington Wizards.

Count the Suns as the favorites to win the title because of their star power, along with the additions of veteran wing Royce O'Neale, who is having a tremendous start, and Thaddeus Young.

