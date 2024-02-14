Suns wing Royce O'Neale is someone the team can rely on to score the basketball and also pick up top players defensively.

Royce O’Neale has a move he calls his “special talent.”

Royce on the ball fake. Says it’s his “little special talent.” pic.twitter.com/DEuZcsI9ra — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) February 14, 2024

O’Neale, who is in his seventh season in the NBA, has a ball-fake that he uses to juke closeout defenders, before side-stepping into his 3-point shot.

“It gets me a lot of open threes, (and) drives for my teammates,” O’Neale said.

O’Neale is someone who will shoot plenty of threes next to the Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

O’Neale is also a 29-game playoff starter, which will help him be a big factor with the Suns.

What did O’Neale say about coming to Phoenix, which has top scorers Booker and Beal at guard, where he could be a factor as a defensive-minded player?

“I’m just glad I ain’t got to guard them no more,” O’Neale said. “Just seeing the way their game evolved over the years, and then now being able to learn from them, being cool with them throughout the time in the NBA.”

Here is a summary of his game, including a grade for the Suns’ trade. Phoenix dealt three second-round picks and forwards Keita Bates-Diop and Chimezie Metu, for O’Neale. The Suns also traded a pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies along with Yuta Watanabe and Jordan Goodwin for David Roddy.

Tuesday, the Suns signed wing Thaddeus Young, a 6-foot-8 big, off the buyout market.

Strengths

O’Neale is someone who spent time with the Utah Jazz following an impressive 2017 summer league run. Utah finished with the best four-game season record, earning O’Neale a three-year contract.

O’Neale will not take for granted his NBA career. A former college player at Denver, he earned his way to the Baylor men’s basketball team and earned All-WAC third-team honors in his first year.

Much like former Suns guard Cameron Payne, O’Neale is someone who has an edge. O’Neale started his pro career overseas and later earned his spot with the Utah Jazz.

“It meant a lot,” O’Neale said of his confidence and approach. “It was one of the setting stones, bringing that overseas international game here, learning more team concepts, different rules and incorporating it into the game I have now.”

O’Neale has a bit of a rhythm jumper. Because he is so accustomed to creating space with the ball fake, his release can go through a circle rotation, which can each accelerate or force defenders to strip his shot.

O’Neale’s defense is a staple of his. He has a 6-foot-9 wingspan and is physical with opposing players.

The 6-foot-4 wing has both guard Clippers guard Paul George and forward Paul George — who he has held to five and 18 points at different points in his career — and has also played next to Kevin Durant in lineups, which should give the Suns some defensive continuity, according to Phoenix gm James Jones.

“He’s fearless,” Jones said. “That’s what this is about. We’re going into a Western Conference playoff race that is daunting. But it’s fun. And if you’re a competitor, you look forward to it. And lucky for us, we’ve been able to add a guy in Royce who looks forward to that challenge.”

O’Neale has had to approach the game in a consistent manner to stay in the league. Now that he is in the playoffs, he is looking to bring some of that chip from his early career to the Suns.

Approach

O’Neale is someone who is going to factor into the Suns’ rotation. However, it remains to be seen how often he will be used in varying combinations of small-ball rotations. O’Neale has familiarity with Durant, so it makes sense he would be paired with the 7-footer in a potential starting lineup with Booker, Beal and center Jusuf Nurkic.

The Suns’ defense is rated No. 15, or right in the middle, on defense. Phoenix is going to have some small-ball rotations since it is not possible to acquire another capable big on the buyout market it can afford. The Suns will hope Nurkic, who has been the team’s most stable and consistent player from a minute and health standpoint, can stay healthy.

O’Neale can be used at the three now that the Suns have Young, who can play the four or the five. Young is someone who can post up, so the Suns will be more athletic with one of those two or both on the floor.

Phoenix is looking to win its first-ever championship. O’Neale, who has guarded some of the best West players, will be relied on to be physical and play at his best.

Expectations

Here are O’Neale’s advanced stats from Bball Index.

O’Neale is a positive contributor, given he closed the Suns’ game against the Kings.