Easily one of the biggest debates in the NBA is about who is the superior player between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. And while innumerable people have had their say and there are plenty of reasons to go either way, Dennis Rodman is better-placed than most.

A fellow Chicago Bulls legend alongside Jordan, Rodman was still a pro when James first made his mark in the league, back in 2003. However, he may have found a peculiarly unique way to compare the two superstars.

The Worm believes that one of the reasons why Jordan takes the cake is that he looked good while playing.

“Michael Jordan was too sexy, man, when he had the ball or something like that. LeBron [James] is like a g*****n f**king dump truck. What the f**k man. Michael Jordan sits there dancing like barista coffee,” Rodman explained on the N3ON podcast.

Of course, there are plenty of ways of looking at the debate. MJ has the titles, the individual numbers, and the records to back up his claim as the GOAT of basketball.

LeBron, on the other hand, may be the more complete player, and a better playmaker. James’ supporters will also claim that his longevity, and the fact that he is still going at a high level at the age of 40 makes his claim to the title stronger.

And while Dennis Rodman may have his own way of looking at things, there is little doubt that marginal bias may also creep in considering Jordan was once on his own team. Still, most will agree that this literal eye test may not be the most accurate way of choosing between the two.