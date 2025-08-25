Easily one of the biggest debates in the NBA is about who is the superior player between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. And while innumerable people have had their say and there are plenty of reasons to go either way, Dennis Rodman is better-placed than most.

A fellow Chicago Bulls legend alongside Jordan, Rodman was still a pro when James first made his mark in the league, back in 2003. However, he may have found a peculiarly unique way to compare the two superstars.

The Worm believes that one of the reasons why Jordan takes the cake is that he looked good while playing.

“Michael Jordan was too sexy, man, when he had the ball or something like that. LeBron [James] is like a g*****n f**king dump truck. What the f**k man. Michael Jordan sits there dancing like barista coffee,” Rodman explained on the N3ON podcast.

Article Continues Below

Of course, there are plenty of ways of looking at the debate. MJ has the titles, the individual numbers, and the records to back up his claim as the GOAT of basketball.

LeBron, on the other hand, may be the more complete player, and a better playmaker. James’ supporters will also claim that his longevity, and the fact that he is still going at a high level at the age of 40 makes his claim to the title stronger.

And while Dennis Rodman may have his own way of looking at things, there is little doubt that marginal bias may also creep in considering Jordan was once on his own team. Still, most will agree that this literal eye test may not be the most accurate way of choosing between the two.

More NBA News
Bulls Dennis Rodman before the game at United Center
Dennis Rodman doesn’t want Kobe Bryant forgotten in GOAT debateJosue Pavon ·
Malik Beasley with Pistons, Knicks, Pacers logos
Sources: Knicks, Pacers, Pistons among Malik Beasley free-agency suitors after gambling investigationBrett Siegel ·
Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena.
NBA rumors: Malik Beasley’s free agency could reopen with gambling probe bombshellGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Germany point guard Dennis Schroder (17) shoots against France in the first half in a men’s group B basketball game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Dennis Schroder leads Germany to win with incredible game-winning shotAbdullah Imran ·
Dwyane Wade smiles timeout during the first half of the game against the Providence Friars at Fiserv Forum
Dwyane Wade calls out fans who are ‘disrespectful’ to pro hoopsJosue Pavon ·
Kendrick Perkins saying "It ain't all it's cracked up to be!" to John Wall and LeBron James
NBA news: Kendrick Perkins gets real on dark side of NBA retirementErik Slater ·