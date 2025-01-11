It's rare for rookies not in the NBA draft lottery to make an immediate impact. However, Phoenix Suns rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro have gained the attention of Kevin Durant. Throughout the season, there's been praise for the duo. At the beginning of the season, the Suns' rookies fearlessness elevated the team's morale.

It's been more of the same in a crucial part of the season. After the Suns benched Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic, all eyes were on Phoenix. Regardless of the excess attention, Dunn and Ighodaro have been the same players. Their attitudes, on-court production, and relationship with their teammates continue to thrive.

Durant explained to PHNX Suns about his relationship with Dunn and Ighodaro and how it continues to evolve.

“I love all of that s**t about 'em, man,” Durant said. “And they stay into it and stay in tune with the game every possession. That shows that culture is being built in the right direction. We're trying to do something in the right [direction], you know what I mean? It might take a little time.

“You might not see that thing immediately. I know when you get a player like me, you think it's immediate success, straight to the championship, but little games like that, when you see Ryan go out there and play a great game and Oso go out there and you start seeing him getting better and better and more comfortable, now that's the NBA to me.”

Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro have impressed the Suns

Again, two rookies playing meaningful minutes on a team full of all-stars is unprecedented. Even with the two showing promise in the Summer League and the preseason, there was no guarantee. Head coach Mike Budenholzer emphasized how they'll have to earn their roles.

Constant hustle, growing defensive acumen, and chemistry with their teammates have elevated them to having legitimate playing time. Dunn took Beal's place in the starting lineup. The rookie wing has added versatility on the defensive side. He's tasked with guarding the opposing offense's best player.

Some players, he's succeeded against. For instance, he gave James Harden and Luka Doncic some trouble. However, guys like Trae Young have exposed those rookies' mistakes. Again, for a first-year player defending all-stars and All-NBA players is beyond impressive.

For Ighodaro, his role has grown exponentially. His impact isn't as direct as Dunn's but he carved out a solid rotational role. He and Mason Plumlee have been the two go-to bigs, with Nurkic being slowly pushed out of the picture. Ighodaro's playmaking, shot-blocking, and effectiveness around the rim have improved.

Furthermore, his confidence is growing game by game. Although the veterans have loved the rookies' production, seeing it come to fruition has to be an amazing feeling.

Suns rookies have been the X-factor this season

The Big 3 has noticed Dunn and Ighodaro, but others have as well. For point guard Tyus Jones, he's played alongside Dunn consistently. He also told PHNX Suns about how Dunn's impact is all based on the intangibles.

“He's been big-time for us,” Jones said. “Just his defensive presence, his physicality, how destructive he is on the defensive end of the floor has been huge, and then offensively, slashing, crashing the O-boards, creating second chance points has given us life as well”

Although his scoring has taken a dip, his responsibility has to do with setting the table defensively. Rotations, switches, and navigating the pick-and-roll are only glimpses of his responsibilities. The former All-ACC defensive guard has had his hands full but has done a quality job.

Growing their confidence could be the X-factor for the rest of the season. The hustle plays have trickled down to the rest of the team. The Suns will take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Despite Utah's record, they'll need more production from Dunn and Ighodaro like they have recently.

They have Durant's full, unwavering support, as well as the rest of the team. That sentiment will remain the same but could continually grow by adding more wins to their total.