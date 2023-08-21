Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and guard Devin Booker played in a scrimmage with fellow NBA players filmed by Through the Lens.

The two Suns helped lead their team to a 111-89 win (the first team to 110 points won the scrimmage). Durant exploded with 45 points in the scrimmage, and Booker, who was a late substitution, had 27 points.

Through the Lens uploaded two more scrimmages that Durant played in. He had 36 and 33 points, according to our count.

Here are three observations from those games.

Durant leads the way

Durant is 34 years old but still one of the best players in the NBA. He dominated the run with Booker, who will be his teammate for a season in which the Suns are expected to win their first-ever championship.

Durant and Booker looked like the best players in the gym. Durant was the most unstoppable player there. Booker found his groove and hit mid-range shots, layups and used his footwork to create shot attempts while fading away off his pivot foot.

Durant and Booker faced Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and guard Jalen Green, among others. They clearly had the better team but dominated the game.

Durant stands out

Durant is featured in all three of the scrimmages posted by Through the Lens. He had 36 points in a first run and then 33 in a second.

In those games, Durant was matched up against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren. Holmgren is a former top-ranked prospect and a young player with good ability, but Durant clearly asserted himself as a more experienced player.

Durant took Holmgren to the basket, used his fadeaway shot along the baseline and hit 3-pointers. He had Young on his team for the first run, and Young had eight assists, most of which went to Durant.

There is clearly talent on the floor that is greater than any basketball run you'll see in a casual game. Durant had the most points but was also patient and showed off his high basketball IQ.

Several of Durant's shots were fadeaways in which he was intent on using his footwork and angles to create shots. Holmgren, though young, is viewed as a very good defender. Durant went nuts on him with his drives to the basket, post-up shots and pull-ups.

Preview of what's to come

Durant, Booker and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal will look to lead the Suns to their first-ever championship. This game showed Booker and Durant on the floor for the first time since they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Durant and Booker comprise arguably the best duo in the league. They are shot creators who are incredibly impressive given their footwork, post game and feel for offense. They looked unstoppable in the scrimmage and should be for much of the NBA season.