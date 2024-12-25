Ahead of NBA Christmas, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant sat down for an OGs Chat. During the conversation, Durant talked about competing against the stars of the league every night and had a perfect analogy.

“It's a dog-eat-dog world in the NBA. You don't want nobody to take what you got,” Durant said. “You got to build up that dislike, not in a bad way, but when you're on the floor, you can't be friends. You can't be cool with these guys. You can't admire them.”

All three guys have been in battle with some of the best players in the world, and they've also faced each other on some of the biggest stages.

Suns dealing with key injuries during the season

The Suns came out of the gates on fire, but recently, they've slowed down to the number of injuries they've had. First, Kevin Durant missed about two weeks and then missed another week later on. Bradley Beal has been in and out of the lineup with injuries, and now Devin Booker has been the next player who has been sidelined. Those three players will need to be healthy if the Suns want to contend this season, and Durant knows how it feels not to have all his teammates on the floor at the same time.

“That’s what sucks,” Durant said. “We hate that. Injuries can get in the web of beautiful basketball, the game of basketball. Just like you said, it’s a part of it, but it's still tough to take. So, hopefully Book gets better by the hour, and we'll see how he feels the next couple of days and move on from there.”

Jusuf Nurkic also shared his thoughts on the Suns' recent injury woes.

“It is hard… even the players that play, I feel like it is hard,” Nurkic said. “Sometimes, you just don’t know what it is or what the rotation will be, but that is part of the NBA life. We have to figure it out; we have a good team. Makes you think we are going to play differently with people out. I think it is the next man up, capitalize more people in the offense, and not rely on KD as much.

Booker will be out for their Christmas game against the Denver Nuggets, which will be a big blow for the Suns after they just recently played them and lost 117-90.