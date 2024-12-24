ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with Lakers-Warriors prop predictions.

The Christmas Day showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors promises high-stakes drama at Chase Center. LeBron James and Stephen Curry will renew their legendary rivalry. The Lakers aim to break a three-game Christmas Day losing streak, while the Warriors look to bounce back from recent struggles. Both teams enter into this matchup desperate for a statement win. The Lakers have been defensively resurgent since December 8, while the Warriors have cooled off after a hot start. With playoff positioning on the line, this primetime matchup offers must-watch basketball featuring two Western Conference heavyweights.

Why LeBron James Will Have 25+ Points

LeBron James is poised to deliver another stellar Christmas Day performance against the Golden State Warriors, making the over 25 points a compelling bet. The King has a storied history of dominating on December 25th, averaging 27.1 points per game across his 18 previous Christmas appearances. His ability to elevate his game for marquee matchups is well-documented, and the Warriors have been a frequent target of his holiday heroics. In his last Christmas Day game against Golden State in 2016, James dropped 31 points in a victory for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers' superstar has shown no signs of slowing down this season, averaging 25.3 points in his last 8 games. His career numbers against the Warriors are equally impressive, with an average of 28.0 points per game across 41 matchups. The Christmas Day spotlight provides the perfect stage for James to showcase his enduring excellence. With the Warriors' defense allowing opposing small forwards significant scoring opportunities this season, expect LeBron to exploit mismatches and create scoring chances for himself. Given his history of Christmas Day dominance, his current form, and the high-stakes nature of this rivalry game, LeBron James is primed to surpass the 25-point threshold, treating fans to another memorable yuletide performance.

Why Stephon Curry Will Have 25+ Points

Stephen Curry is primed to light up the scoreboard against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, making the over 25 points a compelling bet. The Warriors' sharpshooter has been exceptional against the Lakers this season, averaging an impressive 33.0 points per game in their four matchups. Curry's ability to elevate his game for marquee matchups is well-documented, and the Christmas Day spotlight provides the perfect stage for him to showcase his elite scoring prowess.

Despite a slight dip in his overall scoring average this season to 21.8 points per game, Curry's history against the Lakers suggests he'll exceed expectations in this holiday showdown. His career average of 22.6 points against the Lakers doesn't fully capture his recent performances, where he's consistently surpassed the 25-point threshold. With the Lakers' defense allowing significant scoring opportunities to opposing point guards, expect Curry to exploit mismatches and create scoring chances for himself. Given his current form, his stellar record against the Lakers this season, and the high-stakes nature of this rivalry game, Stephen Curry is set to deliver another memorable Christmas Day performance, likely surpassing the 25-point mark with his signature long-range shooting and crafty finishes at the rim.

Why Buddy Hield Will Have 3+ Made Threes

Buddy Hield is set to shine from beyond the arc in the Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, making the over 3 made threes a strong bet. Hield has established himself as one of the league's premier sharpshooters, averaging 3.2 three-pointers made per game this season, with a shooting percentage of 42.3% from deep. His ability to get hot quickly makes him a constant threat, and he has demonstrated this with multiple games where he has hit five or more threes. In fact, Hield has made at least three three-pointers in several recent games, including a standout performance against the Timberwolves where he drained seven.

The Christmas Day spotlight provides an excellent opportunity for Hield to showcase his skills against a Lakers team that has struggled to defend the perimeter. With the Lakers focusing on containing stars like Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Hield could find himself with open looks as defenses collapse on Golden State's primary scorers. Additionally, Hield's confidence is at an all-time high, and he thrives in high-pressure situations, making this matchup particularly favorable for him. Given his current form and the favorable matchup against a vulnerable Lakers defense, expect Buddy Hield to exceed the 3 made threes mark and contribute significantly to the Warriors' offensive efforts on Christmas Day.