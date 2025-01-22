Aging like fine wine is a common phrase and one that applies to Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. Once again, he's averaging 26 points or higher for the eighth consecutive season. Even as he ages, his game continues to improve. Whether his footwork, physicality, or feathery touch, Durant picks his spots better than anyone.

He explained to Yahoo Sports about the critics believing that his time was almost up.

“I ain’t a regular 36-year-old,” Durant said. “I condition my mind, my body, to be a pro. So what else am I gonna do? Burn out?

“How many people playing at this level at my age? So you can’t compare me to anybody who’s burnt out. It could happen, but does it look like it right now?”

So far this season, he's averaging 27.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Even in his 16th season, he continually finds ways to improve, and that includes reiterating that to his teammates. For instance, Durant explained what the Suns' missing piece was in their Monday loss. A zone package. He detailed what specific looks they gave, which shows his basketball acumen.

Kevin Durant is the Suns' age-less wonder

Although the statistics are great, his longevity is what stands out. For instance, Durant played 75 games last season, the most on the team. Not to mention, he played 37.2 minutes per game. That amount of games, and minutes, combined with the mileage on his body from a long NBA career is impressive.

He and LeBron James have been the two players whose games continue to evolve with their age. However, after scoring 36 points against the Detroit Pistons, he looked like his Oklahoma City Thunder self. Still, Durant feels that he's the same player now, that he wanted to be then.

“Back then, I was trying to play how I’m playing now,” Durant said. “Where I’m picking my spots, not rushing. But for those teams, I had to score. I had to have more energy. Look at me in the second half tonight, I wasn’t tripping. Back then, I might’ve tripped. Tonight, I’m more relaxed.”

Playing alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal gives Durant time to relax from scoring. He's able to focus more on the defensive side of the ball, coach up the rookies, and be a playmaker. Still, his number is frequently called in close-game situations. With that being said, Durant said the Suns vibes have been up during this stretch.

His skill set is generational, and one that continues to evolve. If Durant can remain healthy, the Suns have a legitimate shot to do anything solely because he's on the court.