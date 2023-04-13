Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Phoenix Suns are headed to the 2023 NBA Playoffs with a lot of uncertainty. The duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant is a great one but it is still extremely new. Can they figure it out on the fly all the way to the Finals?

Durant played just eight games with the Suns after being traded at the trade deadline. Phoenix has won each of these games and Durant has been spectacular but he knows that he left plenty on the table. However, he believes they will figure it out.

"Chemistry matters. Being on the same page with your team matters. In a perfect world, I would've played more than eight games with this team, but I just got to rest on me playing 1,000 games in the #NBA." Kevin Durant as #Suns are 8-0 with him in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/wTrDGZ7snw — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 13, 2023

“Chemistry matters. To be on the same page with your team matters,” Durant said. “In a perfect world, I would have played more than eight games with this team. I just gotta rest on me playing 1,000 games in the NBA and I’ll figure it out.” The Suns star is certainly new to his team but since he has spent so much time in the league, he has built up some familiarity with the players and coaches.

“I’m a true vet. I mean, I’ve been in the league for 15 years playing with 16 years around the league,” Durant said. “I’ve played with so many different players under so many different coaches. I knew a few coaches here before I got here. I know I had a couple of teammates that I played on some teams with before I got here. I think that stuff adds and helps with that speed and transition for just getting used to your teammates.

“These guys have been watching me play — played against me, scouted against me plenty of times — so they kinda know my game and vice versa. I’ve played against these guys and scouted against these guys, too,” the Suns star continued. “All that stuff matters I feel like. I think once we get on the court, basketball is basketball. We’ve been playing this game since we was kids. So, we’ll figure it out.”

The Suns are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and will face Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round.