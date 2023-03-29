The Phoenix Suns haven’t had quite the start that they wanted to the Kevin Durant era, with the two-time Finals MVP only suiting up for three of Phoenix’s games thus far.

Nonetheless, with Suns franchise cornerstone Devin Booker reciprocal to the idea of Phoenix adding a player of KD’s caliber, the organization remains just as excited as they were when they trade became official. All the better, as Durant is slated to return from his ankle injury as the Suns take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Mar. 29.

Interestingly, in discussing the move that sent KD to the Suns, Booker didn’t keep the conversation about basketball. Frankly, as well-documented as his passionate and dedication to the game are, the discourse surrounding KD was almost expected to be exclusively about championship expectations.

However, Booker also chose to reveal the extent of he and Durant’s relationship, per Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We kick it at the crib, but we’d done that before. Kevin Durant was somebody that I’d pull up on even when we weren’t teammates. He’d come by the house when he came to Phoenix, and vice versa. There was never no ‘Let’s play together’ type vibes. It was just kicking it.”

It’s known that KD is a huge fan of Booker, with the former complimenting Booker’s work ethic and consistent development since entering the league.

However, for those who didn’t know that the two were real friends off the court?

Well, now you get to imagine two of the league’s best players at each other’s house playing Call of Duty.