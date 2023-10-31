There aren't many players like Kevin Durant who come around to Phoenix.

I'm sorry I didn't make that clear.

The Suns are a favorite team of mine. I grew up watching Steve Nash, Amar'e Stoudemire and Shawn Marion and struggled to dribble a basketball with my left hand until about eighth grade.

Let's make that clear.

Trevor Booth's opinion on Kevin Durant doesn't matter. Durant is far more accomplished in his profession than I am in mine. I am 6-foot-4 but struggled to go to the post as a high schooler because I was scared of getting my shot blocked.

Durant is 6-foot-10 and has made every use of the gifts God has given him.

I am not the same way.

I wrote on Tuesday or Wednesday (forgive me, it's been a while) Durant has been ineffective as a Sun. I meant to speak about his series against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals, when he shot 6-of-27 from 3-point range (22.2 percent) and had five turnovers (at least) in three of the games.

I'm sorry I didn't make this clear: It was not Kevin Durant's fault. Not even in the slightest.

Durant in 2022-23 maybe had the best season of his career. I can't tell you how admirable it is for someone to suffer a devastating punch to the gut in life and come back like they never knew how to go down.

Durant with the Brooklyn Nets was the best player in the NBA last season before his foot injury. Durant incredibly had a shooting percentage over 55 and the Nets won 16 of 17 games and were the best team in basketball.

Then, Jimmy Butler decided to fall and *accidentally* land awkwardly on Durant, who suffered a knee injury. If that's not a dirty play, I don't know what was.

Durant was taking over the NBA. The Nets had an offseason where Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out. Durant was the best player in the 2021 playoffs and the Nets should have been to the Finals were it not for some referee masterclasses in favor of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kyrie Irving's injury in Game 4 and some poor performances from James Harden.

And this was all after Durant tore his right Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals, a move that many questioned but showed Durant's ginormous heart that is geared toward being the best.

That's who the Phoenix Suns have, and I'm sorry it didn't come across like that.