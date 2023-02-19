There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Ja Morant’s upcoming sneaker release from Nike. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar recently announced that his first-ever signature shoe is set to drop in April of this year, and sneakerheads everywhere are eagerly anticipating that momentous day to come. As it turns out, even Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is looking forward to that occasion.

KD was recently asked who he feels has the best shoe line in the NBA right now — apart from himself, of course. It was at this point that Durant revealed that he’s a fan of Morant’s upcoming shoe:

“Probably Ja right now,” Durant said. “He probably got the best one.”

Kevin Durant is a big fan of Ja Morant’s new signature shoe line 👀🔥 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/JwPnGl1kGZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 18, 2023

Given that this is Kevin Durant we’re talking about here, it wouldn’t at all be surprising if he’s already gotten his hands on Morant’s unreleased pair. After all, KD happens to be one of Nike’s top athletes at the moment.

Ja Morant gave sneakerheads a nice Christmas present when he announced the release date of his highly-anticipated Nike debut along with a photo of the shoe:

The grind starts on day one. 🥷🏽 The #Ja1 ‘Day One.’ Available globally April 2023. pic.twitter.com/kHewyTW5vy — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 25, 2022

Ja’s new pair is set to hit stands in a couple of months’ time. It is going to be the first of what should be a long line of sneakers for the Grizzlies’ young superstar. Kevin Durant has already given Morant his blessing as Nike’s heir apparent. KD still has his own shoe line going — and going strong — but it seems that he’s taken his pick as to who he intends to pass the baton to, so to speak.