By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Ja Morant’s brand new Nike signature shoe was unveiled on Sunday, Christmas Day, and the Memphis Grizzlies superstar will be debuting the kicks on the court against the Warriors. The announcement of his new shoe, the Nike Ja 1, prompted a great response from Kevin Durant, who congratulated Morant on the achievement, while expressing he was “sad” that the star point guard wouldn’t be hooping in his own KD4’s any longer.

Via Durant on Twitter:

“It’s a sad day knowing Ja will never hoop in the KD4s again….great start for 12 brand with these…”

It’s a sad day knowing Ja will never hoop in the KD4s again….great start for 12 brand with these… https://t.co/E2OsR3tWkh — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 25, 2022

Up until getting his own signature shoe, Morant was frequently spotted rocking Durant’s line of shoes on the court. KD clearly took notice and appreciated that. Now that Morant has reached the level of superstardom that warrants his own shoe deal, however, he’ll be putting his KDs by the wayside in order to introduce his own footwear flair.

Nike unveils Ja Morant's first signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 1 👀 Morant is scheduled to debut the shoe on court on Christmas Day vs. the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/ghuMhVKyd6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 25, 2022

While Durant is sad to see his KD shoes get passed along, it’s impossible not to be happy for Morant to get his own signature shoe.

NBA fans will get their first glimpse of the “Nike Ja 1” during the Christmas Day showdown against the Golden State Warriors, which tips off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Ja Morant described the inspiration behind his new Nike shoe, via Complex.

“It’s a shoe for underdogs who have the dawg in them,” said Morant his signature Ja 1 shoes. “Kicks for anyone who has ever been underrated or overlooked, who’s been told they’re too small, or their dreams too big.”