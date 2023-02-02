Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is currently one of the most must-see talents in the league today. Because of Morant’s almost inhuman ability to glide in the air when throwing down a dunk or coming up with a chase-down block, he’s practically guaranteed to produce at least one highlight play every game. So it’s not at all surprising that he’s soon getting his own signature shoe from Nike, and an image of the Ja 1s in a retro Grizzlies colorway was recently posted on social media, per a tweet from ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

FIRST LOOK: The Ja 1 in retro teal Grizzlies colors 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/oYrIEIv66D — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 2, 2023

Ja Morant, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all with the Grizzlies, after attending Murray State back in college. He’s averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks across 43 appearances this season. Even at his young age, Morant has already established himself as one of the elite point guards in the game today, thanks to his ability to impact the game in so many facets. However, that doesn’t mean he is without flaws. Namely, Morant needs to work on his three-point shooting, as after a hot start shooting the three, his percentage has plummeted. Morant’s current 32.2% three-point percentage is the second-lowest of his pro career.

It won’t be long before Morant is one of the faces of the NBA, along with young superstars Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic. Because of this, expect Morant’s shoes to sell well when they release and for Morant and Nike to release many more designs over the coming years.